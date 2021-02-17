Reading mayor outlines plan to fight gun violence in city

Jeremy Long, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Feb. 17—In response to a fatal shooting by a 14-year-old boy earlier this month and the public outcry that followed, Mayor Eddie Moran released a three-pronged plan Tuesday to curb gun violence in the city.

"Today we address an issue of serious concern," said Moran, who was flanked by Police Chief Richard Tornielli and Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Reading School District superintendent, at the press conference in City Hall. "Families are torn apart. Neighborhoods are damaged and communities suffer as a whole to gun violence."

Moran then issued a call to action.

"City Hall cannot combat crime by itself," Moran said. "It takes an entire community to work on these issues."

The first part of Moran's plan is to create a gun buyback program.

"That is going to take guns out of our streets," Moran said. "According to several studies, gun buyback programs have been shown to be successful, not only reducing the number of guns on our streets, but also reducing injuries and deaths."

Reading School Board member Becky Ellis suggested a gun buyback program at City Council's meeting last week.

Moran also announced the city will explore creating an auxiliary police program "that will empower residents to work with local police."

"Auxiliary police officers are civilians that are trained to support police and serve as volunteers who would donate their time to serve as eyes and ears for our community," he said.

The initiative will require greater research, collaboration and resources, he said.

"I had personal experience with such a program when I was raised in New York City," he said. "I have seen how that can come to fruition to benefit the community."

The third part is to partner with community organizations such as YouthBuild, Moms Demand Action, Village of Reading, Reading Recreation Commission, Olivet Boys & Girls Club and Reading School District.

"We are asking for those who are interested in and invested in our community to reach out to the mayor's office," Moran said.

In the police department, Tornielli appointed Lt. Eric Driesbach to coordinate with federal, state and local agencies to focus the department's resources on locating individuals responsible for bringing violence to the city.

Drop in crime

Crime in the city is at the lowest in decades, Tornielli said.

"Now is not the time for dramatics and hyperbole," Tornielli said. "Statements like there's an epidemic of gun violence or there's unchecked gun violence in our city is not based in fact."

He cited a 22% drop in crime in 2020, including a 3% decrease in violent crime. Officers also seized 234 firearms in 2020.

However, there has been an uptick in gun crimes over the past three years, he said.

"Many of the gun crimes are perpetrated by young adults and juveniles," Tornielli said.

To make a difference and prevent these incidents, the police need help, he said.

Tornielli credited partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as helping to curb gun crimes.

In March, the police department partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service. That resulted in the arrest of 98 individuals, many wanted for violent crimes, Tornielli said. Officers also seized 11 firearms during those operations, he added.

Working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, seven individuals were arrested and 18 firearms and a large amount of illegal drugs were seized, Tornielli said.

But the police department could use some help from a local law enforcement department, he said.

"We need the Berks County Probation Office, specifically their juvenile probation office, to get back to meaningful work," Tornielli said. "Since the start of the (coronavirus) pandemic there has been little to no enforcement or compliance checks on juveniles under supervision in their homes or communities."

Berks County Probation Chief Robert Williams did not see the press conference but in an email said Tornielli's statement was "inaccurate," and he would be happy to discuss the issue later.

Nineteen juvenile offenders who were under the supervision of the county probation office committed acts of gun violence in 2020, Tornielli said.

"The rate of recidivism of unsupervised juvenile offenders, and it relates to violent crimes, is staggering," he said.

"I call on the leadership of the county probation office to let the excellent men and women that work for you to get out in our community and do the great work they always do to help us prevent these tragedies," he said.

School district will help

The Reading School District is ready to support Moran's initiatives, Mumin said.

When the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting happened in 2018, there was an outcry from the youth nationally to do something about gun violence.

Reading's students wanted to participate in a walk, and Mumin said he worked with the student leadership to organize it.

Mumin suggested that the youth be brought into the conversation about gun violence.

"Who am I to tell our kids they are not allowed to exercise voice, that they are not allowed to engage with community partners and they are not allowed to take on the responsibility to end a problem that is dramatically impacting them, their families and community?" he asked.

Mumin disagreed with Tornielli's suggestion that students not being in school buildings is leading to an increase in violent juvenile crime.

"There's no dataset that says 'While students are in school violence goes down,'" Mumin said.

Because of the pandemic, the Reading School District has been in an all virtual learning environment since the beginning of the school year.

Mumin did say there is more structure and support in place for students when they are able to attend school in person.

In-person instruction is the best form of instruction, but people need to be realistic about students returning to school during the pandemic, Mumin said.

"There are a lot of variables that go into having students return to school safely," he said.

Mumin would not commit to when students and teachers could return to the buildings.

"What if the numbers go down? Vaccines are available. Testing is available. Will students be returning to the classrooms this school year?" Mumin said. "My answer to that is I hope it would be 'yes.'"

Radarra McLendon, president of the Village of Reading, wanted to know what can be done to stop gun violence.

"We really need to sit down with local influencers and organizations," McLendon said. "We really need to talk about prevention and community outreach. We know that is the way to reduce gun violence."

McLendon's group held a community forum on gun violence last week.

Moran said this is just the beginning of trying to reduce violent crime in the city.

"We are far from finished," Moran said. "We just began talking about these difficult issues. I can assure you that I am not one to just come here and give you a statement. I won't come here unless we have an action plan. These will be moving forward in the days to come."

Latest Stories

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Millions of Texas households are still without power in a brutally cold winter storm. What went wrong?

    The entire state of Texas was under a winter storm warning on Monday, with snow falling throughout the state and single-digit temperatures as far south as Austin and San Antonio. As Texans turned up their heaters on Sunday night, the freezing temperatures took down several power generation plants, prompting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — which manages the state's uniquely independent power grid — to order rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, rather than risk a collapse of the entire grid. More than 2 million customers lost electricity by Monday morning, and by Monday night, 4.2 million Texas customers were without power as the temperatures hit record lows, according to PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks power outages nationwide. Texas utilities are warning those households they may not get power until Tuesday afternoon or evening, right before a second storm is forecast to hit. What went wrong? First, Texas isn't set up for extreme cold. "The electricity grid was designed to be in high demand during the summer, when Texans crank their air conditioning at home," The Texas Tribune explains. "Some of the energy sources that power the grid during the summer are offline during the winter." Wholesale power prices on the largely deregulated Texas market shot up over the weekend, prompting power generators to maximize their output, The Wall Street Journal reports. Then non-weatherized wind turbines started freezing and natural gas and coal plants tripped offline. "This weather event, it's really unprecedented," ERCOT senior director of system operations Dan Woodfin said Monday, pointing to the 1940s as the last time Texas faced this combination of Arctic temperatures and wind chills. "Most of the plants that went offline during evening and morning today were fueled" by coal, gas, or nuclear power, he added. About 40 percent of Texas electricity comes from natural gas-fired plants, followed by wind turbines (23 percent), coal (18 percent), and nuclear power (11 percent), the Journal reports, citing ERCOT's 2020 data. With 30 gigawatts of power generation knocked offline — enough to power almost 6 million homes — the rolling blackouts got stuck. The blackouts were supposed to last less than an hour at each household, but "local utilities kept power on to neighborhoods with hospitals, fire stations, and water-treatment plants," the Journal reports. "There was so little extra power that utilities couldn't rotate the blackouts among neighborhoods that didn't have critical infrastructure, leaving some homes without power for more than 12 hours." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpTrump comes out of hiding

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Several feared dead after bus falls into canal

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS IMAGES OF DEATH AND INJURY.The incident took place when the driver of the bus going from Sidhi to Satna lost control.However, local media reports put the toll at 18.Seven people had been rescued and search for rest of the passengers was underway.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • David Perdue announced he's "considering" a run for a different Georgia Senate seat

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's "considering" a 2022 bid to reclaim a different Senate seat after losing Georgia's runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Perdue would challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) who defeated Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in a Jan. 5. special election, should he decide to run.The former senator filed campaign paperwork on Monday, saying it was a "necessary legal step" so he can keep the option open.What he's saying: "First, Georgia is not a blue state and yet, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by two of the most radically liberal individuals to ever occupy a seat on the hallowed floor of the United States Senate," Perdue wrote on Twitter. "They do not fairly represent most Georgians."Perdue lost by nearly 55,000 votes to Ossoff, according to Georgia's election data.In his Twitter declaration, Perdue also argued that Republicans need to win back the Senate "to change the direction of the country" and criticized President Biden for "giving into the radical side of the Democratic Party."What to watch: "Over the next few weeks, Bonnie and I will diligently consider our options about how to best serve the people of Georgia," he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Kurdish opposition swept up in Turkish arrests after Iraq killings

    Turkish police detained more than 700 people, including members of a pro-Kurdish political party, in operations against the PKK militia following the killing of 13 Turkish captives in northern Iraq, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. The Turkish government said on Sunday that fighters from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had executed police and military personnel who had mostly been seized in 2015 and 2016. The 718 people detained on Monday in 40 provinces across the country included provincial and district chairs from the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's third-largest, the ministry said.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest