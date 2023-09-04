Reading men use fake ID to buy $5K worth of tires, troopers say

Sep. 4—SOMERSET, Pa. — Two Reading, Berks County, men were jailed on Thursday, accused of using a fake ID to buy more than $5,000 in Firestone tires from a tire dealer in Somerset Township, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Jose Gonzales Jimenez, 27, and Juan Adames Garcia, 36, with access device counterfeit and theft by unlawful taking.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to Dumbauld's Tire Service, 1259 N. Center Ave. in Somerset Township, on Wednesday for a report of access device fraud.

Two men allegedly purchased $5,750 worth of Firestone tires on Wednesday using what turned out to be a fake driver's license and Mastercard bearing the name of Omar Gutierrez.

They allegedly ordered more tires over the phone. Troopers arrested Garcia and Jimenez on Thursday when they arrived at the tire store in a Ford F250 to pick up the tires, the affidavit said.

Garcia reportedly told troopers that an unknown male had reached him using Facebook Marketplace asking him to pick up a delivery and bring it back to Reading.

Garcia said he did not know the final destination or who would pay him. Garcia reportedly told troopers he did not know who had ordered the tires or how the tires were paid for, the affidavit said.

Troopers believe similar scams are being played out across Pennsylvania.

Garcia and Jimenez were arraigned on Thursday by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after each failed to post $75,000 bond.