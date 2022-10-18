Reading middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old

Oct. 17—A teacher at Reading School District's Central Middle School was arrested Monday on charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

Michael J. Conner Jr., 38, a fifth-grade teacher at the school since 2020, is accused of sending and requesting sexually explicit photos and videos from the child as well as one instance of sexual abuse.

Conner was taken into custody Monday and was awaiting arraignment at the Berks County Central Processing Center.

Berks County detectives said Conner surrendered without incident.

Conner is charged with sexual abuse of children, institutional sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

County detectives began an investigation into Conner Sept. 19, after receiving a Childline referral that a teacher at Central Middle School was exchanging sexually inappropriate messages with a child.

According to detectives:

On Sept. 22, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim. The victim disclosed having become involved in a relationship with Conner, starting with communication between the two via social media accounts.

The victim said the relationship eventually turned sexual in nature, with Conner sending pictures and videos depicting himself performing sexual acts and requesting similar videos in return.

It was disclosed that on more than one occasion, the defendant would pick up the victim after school and head to a secluded location. During one of these encounters, he allegedly sexually abused the victim.

As part of this investigation, cellphone content was reviewed and numerous conversations between the defendant and the victim were found to be sexually explicit in nature.

The school district gave the following statement on Conner's arrest:

"This afternoon, the Reading School District was made aware of the arrest of a Central Middle School teacher. The Reading School District follows Pennsylvania law and best practices in our hiring. This includes mandatory background checks, verification of appropriate licensure, and reference checks. There were no previous incidents or allegations involving this individual. Our priority, today and every day, is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. A crisis team has been made available at for any student or staff member who needs to talk."

District representatives said Monday afternoon that Conner remains employed with the district and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.