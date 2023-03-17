A Reading mother tells a panel that she has seen the outcome of violence from both sides

Mar. 16—It wasn't an easy story to share, but it was one that Shayka Yarira Delrio-Gonzalez felt needed to be told.

Standing in the center of a small audience gathered inside the gymnasium of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club in Oakbrook for a community meeting on gun violence, she spoke of a parent's worst nightmare. Two of them, in fact.

She's the Reading mother of a dead son, she told a group of law enforcement officials taking part in the meeting, fighting back tears. The mother of a son who in February 2021 was killed on the streets of Reading.

And she's also the mother of a son charged with murder. The mother of a son who has been behind bars awaiting trial since October.

Delrio-Gonzalez for years was worried that those fates would befall her boys. She feared they were spending time with dangerous people and traveling down dark roads.

Delrio-Gonzalez, who did not offer details of the incidents involving her sons, said she did what she could to help, monitoring their social media activity and inviting their friends into her home so she could cook them meals and shower them with love.

"As a parent, I did everything possible," she said.

But she also worked, a lot. And that meant she wasn't able to keep an eye on her sons' every move.

After the murder of her son, she turned to even more drastic measures in hopes of saving her other boy. She went as far as to report him to the police — having him arrested five times, she said — to keep him for getting into worse trouble.

But, Delrio-Gonzalez said, the police were often unable to provide her with what she needed. They were unable to help in the ways she wished they would.

Like the time she knew her son was with gang members inside a city drug house. She wanted officers to kick in the door and drag her son out.

That wasn't something the officers could do.

Delrio-Gonzalez said she knew it was only a matter of time before violence claimed her son, again. And she felt helpless and frustrated with law enforcement for not being able to help change that.

"I went for help and I was denied," she said. "I was a desperate mom, looking for help and not getting it. And it's not just me."

Searching for solutions

Wednesday's community meeting, organized by state Rep. Manny Guzman, was about trying to find ways to provide the help that Delrio-Gonzalez longed for. It was about searching for answers and looking for options to quell the violence that has claimed too many young lives in cities across the U.S.

"This is a topic that we know concerns a lot of people here in Reading," said Guzman, a Reading Democrat, adding that he hoped the session would be the first of several community conversations on the topic of gun violence. "We want to find a way for all of us to talk on the same page about this."

Guzman said gun violence is a complex issue that impacts communities in many ways. It's a public health crisis, he said, one that needs to be addressed at multiple levels, ranging from the federal government to street-level community groups.

"Really, I want us to focus on solutions," he said. "But we're not going to solve this issue today, Rome wasn't built in a day."

Officials who took part in the meeting — including from state police, the Berks County district attorney's office, Reading police and the FBI — did so to share with the public what they are able to do to help.

Guzman said that in Harrisburg there is bipartisan support for implementing "red flag" laws. They would create extreme risk orders that would allow law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people believed to be in crisis and a danger to themselves or others.

Guzman said he was also pleased with newly elected Gov. Josh Shapiro's recently unveiled state budget proposal, noting it includes a program that would offer tax rebates to police officers.

Evils of social media

One of the first topics broached during the meeting was the impact social media has had on crime and violence, particularly among teens.

A mother asked the law enforcement panel what can be done about a social media account that depicts the dead bodies of teens killed in Reading, with commenters often mocking the victims. Or, she asked, what can be done about social media posts that include videos of fights or threats of violence.

District Attorney John T. Adams said he knows how dark and dangerous social media can be.

"Social media is an evil we have to live with," he said.

Adams said social media often is used in investigations, as young offenders tend to enjoy bragging about their crimes.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said his office also uses social media as a crime-fighting tool.

As an example, he cited a case from a few months ago. A man had posted a photo of himself with a gun, along with text that indicated where and when he planned to use it to commit an act of violence.

Police were able to intercept him before he was able to carry out his plan.

Tornielli said social media is an effective tool in investigating threats of violence in schools. Those, he said, are taken incredibly seriously.

Eddie Garcia, FBI special agent, said it's not just local law enforcement agencies that keep tabs on social media activity. He said the FBI is where internet crimes usually come, and agents will investigate things like threats or obscene images like murder victims.

But, he added, the FBI doesn't have control over what gets posted. That's in the hands of the social media companies.

Garcia said it's important for parents to be involved, to monitor what their kids are seeing and saying on social media. Too often, he said, investigations in online threats lead to confused and shocked parents who were unaware what their kid was doing.

"I can't tell you how many times I've knocked on a 14-year-old's door and their parents are like, 'What?'" he said, adding he hopes those kinds of incidents serve as a wake-up call for parents.

Adams also called for parents to take an active role in policing their children's online activity.

"You have to monitor your children's social media," he said. "It's something that you, as a parent, need to keep tabs on."

Preventing youth violence

Tornielli expressed sympathy for Delrio-Gonzalez, offering condolences for the death of her son.

And he apologized that she was made to feel that police couldn't offer her the help she wanted to keep her other son from a life of crime and violence. But, he added, in many ways law enforcement's hands are tied.

"We do have a lot of constraints," he said. "We can't kick in a door just because someone is in there."

Garcia, from the FBI, agreed.

"It may be easy to say we want to go in there and grab him for you, but we can't," he said. "It's against the law."

Tornielli said there is not much police can do before a crime is committed. Instead, he said, officers need to do a better job of providing parents with connections to resources — like community groups — that can help.

Many in the crowd said his comments rang hollow, saying they've been hearing them for years. And representative from some of those community groups said they have been denied the opportunity to meet with the police chief.

Tornielli said it's a work in progress.

Guzman said he felt some of the angst directed at law enforcement was unfair, pointing out that the public is asking police to do a lot — from providing mental health services to preventing and investigating crime.

"Law enforcement is only part of the problem," he said.

There are other areas that also need improvement, he said, like the ongoing underfunding of urban schools like those in the Reading School District. He said Reading is underfunded by about $96 million.

That shortfall plays a part in city schools not being able to do enough to protect students, he said.

Parents and other community members said they would like to see police increase their efforts in and around schools, too. In particular they want officers to be stationed inside the high school.

Tornielli said the current Reading School Board does not want that, which ties his department's hands. When officers were stationed in the school in the past, he said, it proved to be an invaluable source of information about potential problems.

Officials from the school district were not at the meeting.

Parents also asked Tornielli to increase the police presence on major routes to and from Reading High before and after school. That, they say, is when troublemakers like gang members and drug dealers prey on their children.

One mother said her son has changed his route home from school, opting for a street that he believes has more security cameras.

Tornielli said he is trying to get more manpower on the streets before and after school but is hampered by limited resources.

Tornielli, as well as officials from the state police, said they are trying to recruit new officers and troopers. But particularly in the city, that has proved difficult as there is a shortage of candidates and a shortage of funding to offer attractive pay and benefits.