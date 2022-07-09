Reading murder suspect arrested in New York City

Jul. 8—The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred after a domestic dispute in Reading has been arrested in New York City, according to investigators.

Federal marshals arrested Deivis Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, in the Bronx on Wednesday.

He is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, making terrorist threats and carrying a gun without a license in the shooting of Jackson Reyes-Negron, 23, of Reading on Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of Green Street.

Gutierrez-Garcia of the 600 block of Mulberry Street fled the city shortly after the homicide and had been wanted since, police said.

On Friday he was being held at Rikers Island Prison in New York City awaiting extradition to Berks County.

Court documents gave this account:

On Feb. 26 police were called by a woman who was driving a male to Reading Hospital after the man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Green Street.

Moments later the caller arrived at the hospital with the shooting victim and requested emergency treatment for him.

Reading police found five spent 9 mm shell casings on the north side of the block.

Officers arrived at the hospital and secured the caller's vehicle, which had five bullet holes on the lower portion of the front passenger windshield.

The caller identified the victim as Reyes-Negron, and said that she had earlier arrived in the block to pick him up.

She said Reyes-Negron left his residence and was getting into her car when a vehicle pulled up and a male passenger got out. She said the male approached her and began shooting into the front passenger windshield of her vehicle, striking Reyes-Negron before fleeing the scene.

She said she did not know him.

Officers found surveillance video from the block that showed the suspect's vehicle parking next to the car with the witness and victim for several minutes before fleeing.

Several hours later, investigators received notification from the hospital that Reyes-Negron had died of his gunshot wounds.

When police told the witness of his death, she cried and admitted she recognized the shooter as her ex-boyfriend, Gutierrez-Garcia. She said that after he pulled up, he argued with her and questioned her about their child. During the argument, Reyes-Negron remained seated in her vehicle.

As she was about to drive away, Guitierrez-Garcia said he was going to shoot Reyes-Negron. He took a gun from his front right pocked and fired at him.

Gutierrez-Garcia was not licensed to carry a concealed firearm, police said.