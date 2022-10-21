Reading murder suspect captured 6 weeks after killing

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Oct. 21—Reading police have arrested a city man wanted in the Sept. 11 fatal shooting of a man in the victim's apartment.

Andre L. Davis, 53, was committed to Berks County Prison without bail to await a hearing on first-, second- and third-degree murder and conspiracy charges following arraignment Thursday night before District Judge Carissa L. Johnson in Reading Central Court.

Davis is accused of conspiring with unidentified individuals in the killing of Bruce Sellers, 57, in the victim's unit in the Bookbindery apartments, Fourth and Walnut streets. Davis resided on the same floor as the victim.

Arrest details were unavailable.

According to police:

Sellers was shot in the head after three males, one of whom was identified as Davis, entered Sellers' apartment and went to his bedroom about 1:40 a.m.

Witnesses said Davis, who they knew by the nickname "Baby" and who lives in an apartment on the same floor as the victim, had an altercation inside Sellers' apartment earlier in the day.

During the altercation, Davis threw a vacuum cleaner at Sellers before leaving the apartment.

Several hours later, a witness saw three males enter the apartment and head for Sellers' bedroom. Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

After the gunshot, the three intruders fled the apartment.

