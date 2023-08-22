Reading murder suspect captured in Mexico after 25 years as a fugitive

Aug. 21—A former Reading man has been captured in Mexico on murder charges in a 1998 Reading drive-by shooting that investigators say targeted a rival gang member but instead killed a 24-year-old woman.

Members of the U.S. Marshal's Service and Mexican law enforcement officers took Israel Mendoza, 43, into custody Friday in Jalisco, authorities announced Monday. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face murder charges.

Mendoza and another fugitive, Robert Rodhames-Herrera, 45, are charged in the killing of Michele Lutz, who was shot in the back at Front and Elm streets on Aug. 2, 1998, Reading police said.

Two others, Placido Rodriguez and Joshua Ramirez, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and were each sentenced to 10 to 20 years in Berks County Prison. Ramirez was driving with the other three men as passengers, police said.

Investigators said neither Rodriguez nor Ramirez fired the shots, but they are culpable because they were engaged with the shooters in hunting a male they believed had shot one of their friends.

The shooting left Lutz's 4-year-old son motherless.

Mendoza was 18 at the time of the shooting. Radhames-Herrera was 20 and remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.