Reading officer shoots cornered suspect driving at police, detectives say

Jul. 14—Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Reading led police on a vehicle chase in the early morning hours Thursday that ended with an officer shooting one of the suspects, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle attempting to get away from police, Tyvan Barnett, 25, Allentown, was shot in a leg by an officer — who detectives did not identify — as he drove toward police, according to Berks County detectives.

The car hit one of the police vehicles and came to a stop, then the occupants were taken into custody and medical help was summoned for Barnett.

Barnett was taken to the Reading Hospital for treatment of a gunshot to the leg, where he remained Thursday night.

He was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or

attempting to elude a police officer, attempted theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. It was unclear if he would be arraigned in the hospital or after leaving it.

A passenger, Ejau Collazo, 18, Allentown, was also taken into custody and was awaiting arraignment Thursday night in Reading Central Court on charges of attempted theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

Another passenger fled the vehicle and remained at large Thursday night.

Berks County detectives handled the investigation and gave this account:

Reading officers were called to the 200 block of South Fifth Street at 1:46 a.m. for the suspected theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

Officers found three males on location, with one holding what appeared to be a saw or car jack. The males jumped in a black car and drove away. A pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued throughout Reading and onto the highway, eventually entering eastbound Route 12. The driver took the River Road ramp, and came to a stop at a dead end.

Police had the car cornered, got out of their vehicle and gave commands to the car's occupants. But the driver, Barnett, sped toward one of the officers, detectives said.

That officer fired at the car, hitting Barnett.

Barnett's car hit the city cruiser and came to a stop a short distance away in the 4000 block of River Road in Muhlenberg Township.

Barnett and Collazo were taken into custody but the third occupant had run and eluded capture.

No police were injured.

County detectives are urging anyone with information on the incident to call 610-478-7171. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app, or via text message by typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.