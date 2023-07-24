Reading owner of telemedicine companies charged in $44 million Medicare fraud scheme

The owner of Conclave Media and Nationwide Health Advocates has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a $44 million telemedicine fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary durable medical equipment, including orthotics such as back and knee braces, and genetic tests, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

David Santana, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the court.

According to the charging documents, between January 2018 and August 2021, Santana, through his companies Conclave and Nationwide, entered into business relationships with telemarketing companies that generated leads by targeting Medicare beneficiaries.

The telemarketers then allegedly paid Conclave and Nationwide on a per-order basis to generate orders for DME and genetic testing for these beneficiaries, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. To arrange for these orders to be signed, Santana allegedly worked with medical staffing companies to find doctors and nurses who were willing to review and sign prepopulated orders, typically without any contact with the beneficiaries.

It is alleged that the records falsely portrayed the medical providers as having performed a legitimate examination of the beneficiary. Santana then allegedly provided the signed orders to the telemarketing companies which sold the orders to DME suppliers and laboratories, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. It is alleged that Santana knew these equipment suppliers and laboratories would use the signed orders to submit claims to Medicare for durable medical equipment and genetic testing that were medically unnecessary, based on false documentation and tainted by kickbacks.

A person convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, supervised release for up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain or loss, whichever is greater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW