Reading to Philadelphia train takes a major step forward as it gets federal funding

Dec. 6—Dec. 9:

—Christmas house tour of seven homes in western Berks County, noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available at the Robesonia Community Library, 75A S. Brooke St.; Murdough's Christmas Barn; and Ryeland Gardens. Sponsored by the Friends of the Robesonia Community Library. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 610-693-8039.

—25 cent sale and indoor flea market, Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township, 8-11 a.m. Clothing, shoes, books, household items and more.

—Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue open house, Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, East Cocalico Township, 10 a.m.-noon. Meet and greet the golden retrievers and dogs that are available for adoption. Staff is on hand to answer all questions, and food is available for purchase. No admission charge. No photos. Do not bring other dogs. For more information, email info@dvgrr.org, call 717-484-4799 or visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

Dec. 10:

—Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company breakfast, Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., 7:30-11:30 a.m. Full breakfast menu available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.

—Berks County Genealogical Society open house at the society library on the fourth floor of the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading, noon-4 p.m. Santa Claus will be there and a librarian will be providing an introduction to the upgraded library and online catalog. A beginners class for genealogy will be conducted from 3 to 4 pm.

Dec. 16:

—Free community giveaway (lunch, coats, clothing, shoes, household items, books and more), Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto, 9-11 a.m.

—Display of more than 130 Nativity sets from a private collection, noon to 3 p.m., Zion's Lutheran Church, 354 Zion's Church Road, Perry Township. Free will donations accepted, with proceeds supporting a church ministry in Bolivia. Complimentary refreshments.

Jan. 6:

—Bus trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show sponsored by Hamburg Grange, leave Hamburg at 8 a.m., leave Farm Show at 5 p.m., $22 per seat. For more information, call Anna Heffner at 610-207-9755.

—Ontelaunee Region Antique Automobile Club meeting, 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Zion UCC Church basement, 1456 Krumsville Road, Lenhartsville. Do not have to own an antique car to join. Monthly activities and tours. Door prizes, refreshments, scholarship opportunities. More information: ontelauneeaaca.com or call membership chairperson, 610-965-9236.