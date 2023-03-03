Reading police arrest man at gunpoint during domestic incident in apartment

Mar. 2—A Reading man was arrested at gunpoint in his Penn Street apartment after police said he beat his ex-girlfriend and pepper-sprayed her two days before his scheduled hearing on domestic-related criminal charges.

An officer who responded Wednesday about 7 a.m. to a report of a domestic incident in progress found Maurice L. Hayes, 45, hiding behind a door in a room in the 400 block of Penn, police said.

Hayes was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail to await a hearing on aggravated and simple assault charges following arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Kyley L. Scott in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

As an officer made his way to the rear entrance of the apartment building on the Cherry Street side, the person who made the 911 call told him to hurry, saying, "He's up there killing her." The officer was directed to the top floor.

After ascending a few flights of stairs, the officer heard a woman yelling for help and a man yelling back at her. The officer forced open a locked door and saw the victim leaning over the kitchen sink, bleeding from the mouth and nose. Her face was red, and she said she had been beaten and pepper-sprayed.

The officer heard a voice from behind while talking to the woman. He turned around and saw Hayes with his head sticking out from behind a wall.

The officer ordered Hayes to show his hands. When Hayes didn't comply, the officer drew his weapon from his holster.

Hayes headed for a bedroom but was ordered to the ground and finally complied.

The woman was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.

She told police at the hospital that she and Hayes arrived at the apartment after having a few beers at a bar. She picked up her backpack to leave, but Hayes pushed her onto the bed and tried to take off her boots to get her to stay.

They fought over the backpack. She got away, left the bedroom and called 911. Hayes grabbed the phone and disconnected the call.

Story continues

She got her backpack and was going toward the kitchen when Hayes tackled her from behind. She had her key ring, which had a small can of pepper spray on it.

Hayes got on top of her, punched her several times in the face, took the keys, sprayed her face and neck with pepper spray and punched her several more times in the face, calling her a snitch for calling police.

The woman told police that a hearing on simple assault and harassment charges filed on her behalf against Hayes was scheduled for Friday.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.