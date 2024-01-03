Reading police charge man with firing shotgun at woman in Centre Park

Jan. 2—Reading police arrested a city man after they said he fired more than a half-dozen rounds from a shotgun toward a woman in the Centre Park neighborhood within the first few minutes of the new year.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found 28-year-old Alfredo Adomo Jimenez standing next to his SUV that was parked along the curb in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, where the caller said he had parked before he started shooting.

They took him into custody.

Adomo Jimenez of the 100 block of South Sixth Street was charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Monday before District Judge F. Richard Drumheller in Reading Central Court.

According to court records:

A woman said she was smoking marijuana in a driveway in the 400 block of Oley Street when she saw an SUV park in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

A man later identified as Adomo Jimenez got out of the SUV and walked around to the rear passenger-side door. The woman watched him retrieve a long gun from the vehicle.

She said he looked directly at her while leveling the gun, pointed it in her direction and fired multiple times.

She ran back into her home, uninjured, and called police.

Several officers converged in the area of Fourth and Oley. Adomo Jimenez was found with a handgun in his pocket when he was taken into custody.

While shining a flashlight inside the SUV, officers saw several shotgun shells. Adomo Jimenez told them that they would also find a shotgun in his vehicle.

Nearby, in the area of Fourth and Oley, about 50 yards from where the victim was standing, police found seven shotgun wads, which act as a barrier in a shotgun shell between the gunpowder and the projectiles.

Police gave no indication if the victim and Adomo Jimenez knew each other nor whether any homes or vehicles were damaged by the shotgun discharges.