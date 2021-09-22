Reading police interview man sought in investigation of missing cab driver

Sep. 21—Reading police have identified and interviewed a man who was in the vicinity of the spot where a missing city taxi driver was last seen over a month ago, officials announced Tuesday.

On Monday police disseminated images of the man and sought the public's help in identifying and locating him.

In their announcement Tuesday, police said they would not make any further comments but would provide an update when more information is available.

The man's image was captured on security footage in the area of 10th and Walnut streets around the time Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu disappeared.

Police did not identify the man as someone involved in the taxi driver's disappearance, only saying they want to locate him as part of the search for Rosa-Abreu.

Rosa-Abreu has been missing since early August.