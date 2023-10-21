Reading Police investigating after 3 cars stolen and series of overnight car breaks

Reading Police are investigating after three cars were reported stolen overnight along with a series of break-ins and thefts from motor vehicles.

At about 5:37 a.m. Saturday, Reading Police received a report that a vehicle had been idling on Main Street for several minutes, since 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the car still running with its lights on and no driver or occupants in the area. Officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen in Melrose overnight. Officers were able to contact the owner and return the vehicle.

At about 8:20 a.m., police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Spring Street. The vehicle was reportedly stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle was later located in Somerville and returned to its owner.

At 10:14 a.m., police also learned that another car was reportedly stolen from Prospect Street. This car has yet to be found, police said.

While investigating the thefts, Reading Police received nine calls from residents reporting that their vehicles had been broken into, with items missing in some cases.

The break-ins were reported in the areas of Locust Street, Middlesex Avenue, Condor Road and Copeland Road. In almost all cases, the victims’ vehicles were unlocked.

To prevent falling victim to theft, Reading Police Department offered the following tips:

Always lock all car doors.

Take your keys. Don’t leave them in your vehicle.

Roll up windows and close sunroofs.

Get in the routine of double-checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as the “9 p.m. Routine.”

Never leave loose electronics in plain view.

Do not leave money in your car or loose change in plain view.

Park in a well-lit area.

Call police immediately if you notice something missing.

“I would like to remind community members to ensure that their cars are properly locked and that all valuable items have been removed from the car before exiting the car, regardless of what time it is,” Reading Police Chief David Clark said in a statement on Saturday. “We are continuing to investigate several incidents of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts and ask that our community members stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may see.”

Anyone who would like to report a car break-in, or who has video surveillance or information regarding the stolen vehicles or the break-ins that occurred overnight, is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

