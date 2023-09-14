Reading police investigating fatal shooting near 11th and Pike streets playground

Sep. 13—Reading police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday evening near a city playground.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Amity Street, near the 11th and Pike streets playground, shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

Police did not identify the victim.

According to police, the man was shot after getting into an altercation with two men. The men fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police did not provide any further information.