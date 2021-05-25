Reading police investigating wounding of man over the weekend
May 24—A man was shot at least twice in the 100 block of Walnut Street over the weekend, Reading police confirmed Monday.
Police were dispatched Saturday about 4:40 p.m. for a shooting and found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back. He had been shot from behind, and the bullet went through his chest, investigators said. He also suffered a gunshot wound to a leg.
Neither wound is considered life-threatening, investigators said.
The man was taken to Reading Hospital. Information on his medical condition was unavailable.
Police said the man was uncooperative with investigators.
An investigation continues.