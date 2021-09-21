Reading police looking for man in search for missing taxi driver

Sep. 20—Reading police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was in the vicinity of the spot where a missing city taxi driver was last seen over a month ago.

The man's image was captured on security footage in the area of 10th and Walnut streets around the time Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu disappeared. The man is described as a Latino between the ages of 25 and 35 and about 6 feet tall.

Police did not identify the man as a suspect in the taxi driver's disappearance, only saying they want to locate him as part of the search for Rosa-Abreu.

Rosa-Abreu has been missing since early August.

He was last seen picking up a taxi fare passenger at 10th and Walnut streets at about 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 8. His vehicle was seen leaving Reading over the Penn Street Bridge.

He was last seen driving a white 2015 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number KTT-2497. The vehicle is also missing.

Rosa-Abreu is 30 and described as about 5 feet 9 inches with light skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they do not believe Rosa-Abreu left the area voluntarily and are treating his disappearance as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rosa-Abreu or the other man is asked to contact police at 610-655-6166 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.