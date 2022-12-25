Reading police: Man fatally shot during attempted home invasion

Dec. 25—A man was fatally shot Saturday morning during an attempted home invasion in Reading, police said.

Investigators gave the following account:

At about 7 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road for a report of a shooting. They found a man dead inside the home and determined that he was.shot by someone inside the residence during a robbery attempt.

There is no information on suspects, but police said they do not believe there is any risk to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 610 -655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.