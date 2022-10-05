Reading police officer was justified in shooting suspect in Wawa parking lot, Berks DA says

Oct. 5—A Reading police officer who shot a suspect in the parking lot of a convenience store last month was justified in his actions, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams.

Adams announced the findings of an investigation into the shooting at a press conference this morning.

The shooting took place at the Wawa at 413 Lancaster Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 14. Investigators said the suspect, Emanuel Padilla Tirado, was being sought by police on a felony warrant for aggravated assault and related charged in a Sept. 9 shooting at South 14th Street and Fairview Avenue.

According to investigators, when officers approached his car in the parking lot Padilla Tirado tried to flee, driving directly at a uniformed officer and striking him with his vehicle.

The officer opened fire on the vehicle, with multiple shots traveling through the windshield of the car.

Padilla Tirado suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A female passenger in the car was injured by shards of glass from the shattered windshield.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.