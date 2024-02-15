Reading police recover 2 stolen pistols and nab fugitive during neighborhood gun violence detail

Feb. 14—Reading Police Department vice officers arrested two city men, one of whom had been declared a fugitive by another department, who were in possession of stolen handguns during a neighborhood gun violence detail Monday night.

Hector I. Rivera-Colon, 20, of the 1000 block of Elm Street, and Christopher Ortiz, 24, of the 900 block of Robeson Street, were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each to await a hearing after arraignment Tuesday before District Judge Kyley L. Scott in Reading Central Court.

Both face charges of possessing a firearm while prohibited, receiving stolen property and evading police on foot.

According to court records:

On Monday night, four vice officers were participating in a neighborhood gun violence detail at South Eighth and Chestnut Street, an area known for drug activity and gun violence.

The officers wore shirts and ballistic vests with the word "police" clearly marked.

They spotted three males, all wearing black clothes, black masks and blue rubber gloves, walking in their direction.

The officers exited the police vehicle. When the suspects were about 20 feet away one of the officers yelled, "Hey, what are you boys up to."

All three males immediately turned away, clamped down on their sweatshirt pockets and bolted toward Lemon Street.

Rivera-Colon tripped and fell and dropped a handgun as he turned into an alley, and he was taken into custody.

The gun Rivera-Colon had dropped was a .40 caliber Beretta with an extended magazine, with a round in the chamber. The gun had been reported as stolen.

Rivera-Colon was declared a fugitive by Northern Berks Regional police after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on hit-and-run charges stemming from a July 2 crash in Ontelaunee Township.

Police chased the other two males, one of whom was Ortiz, into the 200 block of Lemon Street. Ortiz dropped a handgun, and darted across a parking lot, but his escape was snarled by heavy brush.

Ortiz tried to crawl through thorny bushes when police caught up to him. Officers had to go into the thorn bushes to pull him out.

The gun that Ortiz dropped was determined to be a Glock pistol that had been reported as stolen in Birdsboro.

Ortiz has a felony conviction for robbery, making him ineligible to possess a firearm.