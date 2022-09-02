Reading police release details of girl's kidnapping and recovery

Sep. 1—Mayor Eddie Moran and the Reading Police Department have released additional details concerning the abduction of a Reading girl, who was found safe Wednesday in New York.

Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, is home and safe with her family, Chief Richard Tornielli said during a press conference Thursday.

"She's been through a very traumatic experience," Tornielli said. "The whole family has, our community has. We just hope and pray that they are able to get through this without too much more trauma."

The suspect in the kidnapping, Duane Taylor, 47, is in custody and charges have been file, the chief said.

Tornielli identified Taylor as the ex-boyfriend of the girl's mother.

"This is still an active, very ongoing investigation," Tornielli said. "We're still trying to get the information, working on some different leads. However, I can say with 100 percent certainty that the individual we have in custody, Duane Taylor, is the only individual who's involved."

There is no danger to the public, the chief said.

Tornielli thanked the New York City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigators for coordinating with Reading police to find and apprehend the suspect and bring Kalia-Henry home.

He gave what he called a rundown of events associated with Kalia-Henry's kidnapping and her safe return:

The girl was abducted from inside her home in the Glenside section of the city early Wednesday. Her mother discovered later that morning that the girl was missing and a back door was open and called the police.

The mother told police she last saw her daughter in the girl's bedroom about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police watched footage captured by a surveillance system in the home. At approximately, 2 a.m., a man can be seen entering the residence. A short time later, he can be seen walking behind the victim and escorting her outside.

Video footage from other cameras outside the home show the man carrying the girl to a vehicle and placing her in the rear cargo area.

The man was later identified as Taylor.

Criminal investigators identified a Brooklyn address as Taylor's residence.

Officers from the NYPD found Taylor in his apartment around 6:30 p.m. and took him into custody.

Kalia-Henry was not found in the apartment or general area.

She was later found in a different area of Brooklyn after asking a stranger for help in reporting her kidnapping.

Police took the girl to an area hospital for observation, and she was later reunited with her mother.

Tornielli also thanked the state police who worked with city criminal investigators on an Amber Alert, which was issued at 3 p.m.

The delay was due in part to the investigative process that must be followed before the state police can release the alert, the chief said.

Moran thanked city investigators for their quick work in apprehending the suspect and getting the girl home. He also thanked the NYPD and FBI for their assistance.

"Let this be a lesson for anybody that is thinking or contemplating of harming one of our little ones," the mayor said.

As was demonstrated Wednesday, he said, the city police will give priority to protecting the victim and bringing the suspect to justice.

Taylor has been charged with the kidnapping of a minor, false imprisonment, concealing the whereabouts of a child, interference with custody of a child and unlawful restraint.

He is awaiting preliminary hearing.