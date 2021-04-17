Reading police respond to gunfire; shooting victim shows up at hospital
Apr. 17—A city man was shot early Saturday in north Reading, city police said.
Patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Church Street about 3 a.m. for reports of gunfire, investigators said.
Police found empty shell casings but no evidence of a shooting victim.
A short time later, a 31-year-old shooting victim showed up at the Reading Hospital emergency department.
Police responded to the hospital and learned the victim suffered a gunshot wound to a leg and an unspecified head wound.
The victim and those who brought him to the hospital were uncooperative with investigators, police said.