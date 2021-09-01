Reading police searching for suspect in double shooting

Sep. 1—Reading police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of two men Tuesday night in the first block of South 10th Street, investigators said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday about 8:15 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot and an 18-year-old old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

There is no description of the shooter at this time, investigators said.

Investigators did not release the names of the victims, who were taken to Reading Hospital. The 18-year-old suffered a severe injury while the 20-year-old suffered an injury that was not life-threatening, investigators said. Information on their medical conditions could not be obtained from the hospital.

Investigators said someone fired multiple rounds at a group of people in front of a home in the first block of South 10th Street, then fled north. They said the shooting appears to be targeted toward the group that was fired upon and not a random incident.

The investigation continues, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.