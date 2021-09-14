Reading police seeking information on whereabouts of homicide suspect

Sep. 13—Reading police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jairo Guerrero-Bautista.

The criminal investigations division has an arrest warrant for Guerrero-Bautista for first-degree murder, third-degree murder and related charges.

According to police, the warrant is the result of the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec. 12, 2018. It resulted in the deaths of Marli Alonso, Omar Harris and Joel Cintrón.

Guerrero-Bautista is not in custody. Anyone with information leading to his apprehension is asked to contact police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.