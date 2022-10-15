Reading police still seeking leads in killing of teen in City Park

Oct. 14—Reading police are still seeking leads in the fatal stabbing of a teenager during a fight in City Park last month.

Jose Rosa-Ramos, 18, of Reading died in Reading Hospital on Sept. 8 about an hour after he was stabbed, officials said.

Rosa-Ramos was stabbed during a fight that broke out about 3:30 p.m. in the area of the basketball courts near North 11th and Washington streets, police said.

Investigators said there had been an ongoing dispute between some of the participants of the fight. Rosa-Ramos was one of those involved in the fight, they said.

The suspect, described as a male wearing a ski mask, black shirt and gray shorts, remains at large, Criminal Investigator Steve Valdes, the lead investigator, said Friday.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters don't have to reveal their identity to collect the reward.