New reading program launched at Penn Lincoln Elementary School
Meta has teamed up with the Center for Open Science to study topics related to mental well-being, particularly with regards to social media. This announcement comes just before the company testifies in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee about its failures to protect kids online.
Tomorrow.io just released the results from its first two radar satellites, which, thanks to machine learning, turn out to be competitive with larger, more old-school forecasting tech on Earth and in orbit. Weather prediction is complex for a lot of reasons, but the interplay between high-powered but legacy hardware (like radar networks and older satellites) and modern software is a big one. Space is, of course, the obvious place to invest, but weather infrastructure is prohibitively big and heavy.
Cap VC is launching a tool for VC firms, and is planning to expand its offering to startups raising money. VC is a people-business above all, but as AIs are getting closer and closer to being people, too, there's a slew of new tools making their way to the market. As a startup spun out of a VC fund that prides itself on leveraging AI-powered tools to streamline VC operations, Cap VC is taking a stab at disrupting the people funding the disruptors.
Ahead of a major Congressional hearing about children's online safety, Meta has announced a collaboration with the Center for Open Science, a non-profit dedicated to transparency in academic research. As part of this pilot program, Meta says it will share "privacy-preserving social media data" with select academic researchers who study well-being.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
Learn how a first-time home buyer grant can help you afford a down payment or closing costs.
The Perkins Loan program ended in 2017, but borrowers with outstanding debt may qualify for Perkins Loan forgiveness.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t taking Google’s Gemini AI to China. The Chinese version of the flagship phone reportedly uses Baidu’s Ernie chatbot to power the phone’s AI-powered features.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
The domestic diva prioritizes comfort and support when it comes to shoes, and she says these affordable kicks deliver.
It brings employees' avatars together in a customized space.
AlphaTheta, formerly Pioneer DJ has come out of the gate swinging with its release of the portable Omnis-Duo ($1,499) all-in-one DJ controller and Wave-Eight ($899) speaker today.
While layoff headlines have picked up to start 2024, economists don't think it's a sign of things to come when it comes to the labor market—yet.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
Tech giants Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and more are joining the National Science Foundation in an effort to develop a national artificial intelligence research resource.
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.