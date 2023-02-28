Reading restaurant is target of second swatting incident in 3 days in Berks

Feb. 27—In the second case of swatting in Berks County in three days, a hoax call sent a team of officers in tactical gear to a fast-food restaurant in Reading on Sunday.

Reading police said Monday that the Berks County Emergency Response Team, or BCERT, responded about 10:15 a.m. to Wendy's, 930 Lancaster Ave., after a caller reported a person, possibly armed, was hiding in a dumpster.

A search of the trash container revealed nothing suspicious, police said.

"All information leads to a swatting call from an internet number that originated out of state," police said in a news release.

On Friday, officers from a dozen departments, many in tactical gear, descended on Wilson High School after a caller reported that people were shot there by an intruder.

Police searched all areas of the building and found no victims or evidence of a shooting.

Investigators determined the call was a hoax designed to elicit such a response.

A similar hoax was perpetrated Friday on Lionville Middle School in Uwchlan Township, Chester County, near Exton. The call originated from outside the area.

Spring Township police said they're working with Uwchlan police to determine if the hoaxes are connected.