Reading School District administrator wins Pa. award for advocacy work

Jan. 2—A Reading School District administrator has won a state award for her commitment to ensuring the educational stability of homeless youth and youth in foster care.

Anne Fisher, director of student services, has been named one of 12 recipients of the 2023 Paving the Way to Educational Success Advocate Award.

She was presented the award during the recent Paving the Way Conference, which is sponsored by Pennsylvania's Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program. Recipients were commended for their efforts in addressing vulnerable youth's educational needs, advocating for policy reforms and removing barriers to education.

"Anne Fisher's recognition is a testament to her exceptional dedication, as well as the dedication of our entire team of social workers and support staff," Dr. Jennifer Murray, Reading superintendent, said in a statement announcing the award. "Anne embodies our district's climate of compassion and support, and this award highlights the impact her efforts have on the lives of our students and their families."

Fisher said she sees the award as a recognition of the district's overall dedication to support vulnerable students.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award, but credit truly goes to the entire Reading School District team," Fisher said the statement. "I see myself as an advocate for the invaluable work being done by our entire staff, who are engaged in a collective effort to support the well-being and success of our students experiencing homelessness or housing instability."

Fisher has served a critical role in the district's efforts to support students housing instability, working with a team of 43 social workers strategically placed throughout the district's schools.

In recent years, the district has implemented numerous initiatives to assist students in transition. They include comprehensive outreach efforts, the provision of essential supplies through Knights' Closets in all 19 schools and partnerships with Helping Harvest's Weekender Program. There are also plans for Knights' Keep, a drop-in center at the high school catering to students experiencing homelessness that provides shower and laundry facilities.