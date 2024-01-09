Reading School District superintendent receives state award

Jan. 9—Dr. Jennifer Murray, Reading School District superintendent, has been honored by a statewide organization.

Murray recently received the Award of Achievement for Instructional Leadership from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

The award, instituted by the PASA board of governors, acknowledges exceptional leadership among Pennsylvania school administrators.

The award was given to Murray for her dedication to enhancing educational opportunities for the district's students and families, officials said. That includes her work to develop the Total Experience Learning initiative in the district, which is a collaboration with Albright College that immerses students in advanced scientific research and critical thinking.

Murray has also led the charge to address an ongoing teacher shortage by establishing housing solutions for new teachers and instituting a paid internship program for district students. She has also begun comprehensive professional development programs for student teachers.

Murray said she was overwhelmed with being recognized for her efforts.

"Receiving the PASA Award of Achievement for Instructional Leadership among such esteemed recipients is an incredible honor," Murray said in statement announcing the award. "I am immensely proud of the strides the Reading School District has made, and this award serves as a testament to our collective efforts in empowering young minds and shaping a brighter future for our community."