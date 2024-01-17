Reading Science Center receives $25,000 state grant

Jan. 16—The Reading Science Center has been awarded a $25,000 state grant to support a program that aims to break societal stereotypes and ignite a genuine curiosity for science among girls.

The Sisters in STEM program, which was establised in 2020, is designed for girls in grades four through six. The free program offers a comprehensive experience — combining weekly exhibits with engaging science lessons led by educators. It also features female speakers from the scientific community to serve as role models for potential future careers.

Officials said that, despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, the program has experienced remarkable growth. The inaugural cohort of eight girls has expanded to 35 by its third year, showcasing its success and resonance within the community.

Acknowledging the vital support from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the officials said they were grateful to state Rep. Mark Rozzi for his instrumental role in securing the $25,000 grant.

Rozzi said he was happy to help.

"Though the center falls outside of my legislative district, I immediately recognized the impact that the Reading Science Center was having on youth from all over the county and I was able to secure $25,000 to help in their efforts moving forward," he said. "I truly hope that all local school districts make it a priority to bring their students to the Reading Science Center."

The Reading Science Center provides the Greater Reading community with science experiences and educational programming. Through interactive exhibits, field trips and outreach programs, the center aims to ignite a lifelong love for science in learners of all ages. For more information about the center and its initiatives, visit readingsciencecenter.org.