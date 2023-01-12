Reading shooting suspect arrested

Jan. 11—The suspect in the Jan. 2 shooting of a man during an altercation inside a Penn Street business has been arrested, Reading police said Wednesday.

Angel R. Burgos-Ortiz, 44, of Reading was taken into custody Tuesday by members of the city police department and the Berks County Emergency Response Team, a tactical unit, police said.

Further arrest details were unavailable.

Burgos-Ortiz was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court.

The city police criminal investigations unit obtained an arrest warrant for Burgos-Ortiz on Friday on charges that include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Reading Hospital on Jan. 2 about 9:40 p.m. after the victim arrived for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

The patient told police that he had been shot a short time earlier in a store at 914 Penn St. They also spoke to a witness who drove Burgos-Ortiz to the hospital.

The victim and witness told police that Burgos-Ortiz, who lives in the same block as the store, arrived at the store and an argument ensued between him and the victim over employment arrangements of a third person, who was identified in the affidavit as the witness.

The argument turned physical. During the fight, Burgos-Ortiz took possession of a gun and fired at the victim, wounding him in the leg, before leaving the store.

Officers responded to the location of the shooting and found blood, two spent 9 mm cartridges and a bullet fragment embedded in the floor.

The victim and witness told police that the man who fired the gun goes by the name "Angelo." Through an investigation, police identified the man as Burgos-Ortiz.