READING — Students at Reading High School had a unique opportunity to learn about Michigan elections with hands-on experience this week.

Chief Deputy Clerk Abe Dane from the Hillsdale County Clerk’s Office visited Mrs. Mann’s class at the school to give a presentation to government students about elections.

Be brought a tabulator and other election equipment to the school and had students mark and tabulate mock ballots.

The teachings showed students how elections are organized, what officials and public bodies are involved in coordinating each election and how election security works.

"The goal of the presentation is to encourage voter participation when they are eligible and to help them understand the processes that make our elections fair and secure," Dane said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

This was the second year in a row Dane was invited to Reading High School and he has given similar presentations in Jonesville, North Adams, and Camden-Frontier Schools.

Government teachers local to Hillsdale County who would like to have a similar presentation incorporated into their curriculum may contact the Hillsdale County Clerk's Office to make arrangements.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Reading students learn about Michigan elections