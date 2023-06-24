Reading teen charged in woman's killing on street corner

Jun. 23—A city teen who was arrested last week in the drive-by shooting that wounded a man and his 15-year-old son in northeast Reading now is accused of fatally shooting a woman days later and three blocks away.

Reading police charged Henry Mendoza on Thursday — two days before his 18th birthday — with first- and third-degree murder and related counts in the June 15 killing of Natalie Classen, 30.

Classen was shot at North 10th and Greenwich streets about 2:30 a.m. while walking with friends from a nearby bar where they had been hanging out, investigators said.

Witnesses said a Latino male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked up to her and shot her in the lower abdomen, police said.

That male had been hanging out with a group of males and females in the 1000 block of Greenwich before the shooting and was seen running east on Greenwich before turning into an alleyway after the shooting, police said.

After people who were with Classen scattered, she managed to flag down a cab that took her to Reading Hospital. Police learned she died of her injury. An autopsy would later determine she died of a single gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Mendoza was arrested by the Berks County Emergency Response Team tactical team at his residence in the 1000 block of Greenwich Street hours after the fatal shooting on charges in the unrelated drive-by shooting of the 15-year-old boy and his father at 13th and Greenwich Street on June 11.

Mendoza, who was charged as an adult despite being 17 at the time of the shootings, remains in Berks County Prison in lieu of $175,000 bail awaiting a hearing on the attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the June 11 drive-by shooting. He hasn't been arraigned yet on the murder charges in Classen's killing.

Investigators provided this further account in court documents:

A few hours after the June 15 fatal shooting, a witness who was in police custody on an outstanding warrant agreed to speak to investigators and wear a recording device while talking to Mendoza about the murder.

Mendoza was not yet in custody when the recorded conversation took place. He is heard saying he shot a person at 10th and Greenwich streets early that morning and ran from the scene.

Security footage from a nearby residence in the 1000 block of Greenwich shows Mendoza leaving his residence at 2:26 a.m. and heading west toward 10th Street, where Classen is seen with a group of her friends.

Security camera footage from a nearby business shows Mendoza approaching Classen and her friends and pointing his arm toward Classen in a motion similar to pointing a handgun at someone. Classen is seen falling to the ground, and Mendoza is seen fleeing east on Greenwich past his residence.

No motive for the shooting was provided in court documents.

In the June 11 drive-by shooting, Mendoza was identified as the shooter, and Bonef T. Hassell, 44, was charged as an accomplice.

Police said Hassell was driving the car from which Mendoza fired the shots. Hassell was taken into custody June 15 in his residence in the 200 block of Linden Street by members of a U.S. marshal's task force.

Hassell was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail following arraignment.

Police said the victims were walking home from a convenience store when they were shot and seriously wounded.