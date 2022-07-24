Reading tutors needed

AmeriCorps Polk Reads, a program of the Polk Education Foundation, is currently seeking individuals interested in being tutors in its kindergarten through third grade reading tutoring program.

AmeriCorps Polk Reads, a program of the Polk Education Foundation, is currently seeking individuals interested in being tutors in its kindergarten through third grade reading tutoring program. AmeriCorps Polk Reads has opportunities at local public elementary schools throughout Polk County. Members are trained to tutor students who are below grade level in reading through one-on-one personalized sessions. This position requires 24 to 35 hours a week and provides a monthly living allowance. Individuals who meet the required number of service hours can also earn a Segal Education Award to help pay for college, graduate school or to pay back qualified student loans. Qualifying tutors can also gift the Segal Education Award to a child or grandchild. The program provides reading tutoring training and opportunity to earn a CPR and First Aid certificate. Tutors are placed in teams of three or four at local elementary schools to provide reading tutoring during the school day to students who are reading below grade level. This established, grant-funded program has partnered with the Polk County Public Schools for 20 years to help young students increase their literacy skills. Those interested who are 18 and older with a high school diploma/GED should contact Steve Chapman, program director at steve.chapman@polk-fl.net or 863-534-0519 x208.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: AmeriCorps Polk Reads seeks reading tutors