Reading woman charged with DUI after police said her car hit a pedestrian

Apr. 26—Reading police said a city woman was driving drunk when her car struck and seriously injured a man who was walking on a dark stretch of River Road near the Buttonwood Street Bridge in March.

Aldredia T. Smith, 54, of the first block of Nottingham Court faces charges of aggravated assault while driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The charges were filed Friday in Reading Central Court. Smith hasn't yet been arraigned.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident happened March 17 about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of River Road, just south of the bridge and within a quarter-mile of Smith's home.

Someone flagged down a police officer who arrived to find the female driver outside of the car with the injured pedestrian, Jason Weikel, 45, of Reading, lying in the road.

Weikel was unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

Smith said the man was in the middle of the street when she struck him.

She kept saying, "Why would he be walking in the middle of the street?"

An officer asked if she had been drinking. She told him that she had consumed two beers.

The officer conducted a series of field sobriety tests that Smith failed. She was transported to a medical facility for a blood test. Results showed Smith had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.141%, nearly twice the limit of 0.08% to legally drive.

Weikel was taken to the Reading Hospital trauma center, where he was admitted for injuries that included a fractured skull, a broken rib and a sprained spine.

He spent six days in the hospital recovering from his injuries, investigators said.