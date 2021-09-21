Reading woman charged as ringleader in a home invasion robbery and assault

Sep. 21—A Reading woman was arrested after police said she led a group of males on a home invasion robbery at the Silk Mill Apartments in which a man was beaten and pistol-whipped.

Vanessa N. Robinson, 34, was taken into custody Monday evening by a team of city police officers at her residence in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street after witnesses identified her, investigators said.

Robinson was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment early Tuesday before District Judge Gloria W. Stitzel in Reading Central Court.

She is charged with burglary, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and robbery, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

The victim said he was in his apartment in the 1200 block of North 11th Street about 3 p.m. Monday when he heard a knock at his door.

He looked out the peep hole and saw a Black woman with short blonde hair at the door. She appeared alone and he believed that she may be at the apartment to see his mother, who provides acupressure services.

When he opened the door he was confronted by as many as six males dressed head to toe in black. Two of the males pointed handguns in his face.

One intruder began punching him while forcing him into the apartment. He fell on the stairs leading to the loft area and while lying on the steps he was punched and kicked.

One of the males struck him on the head with the pistol.

During the assault, the victim heard one assailant say, "Where's your mom?"

Someone in the group took his PlayStation 4 valued at $300 and a pair of gaming headphones valued at $200. The woman, later identified as Robinson, ripped his iPhone 12 Max valued at $1,200 from his hand just before she and the rest of the intruders left the apartment.

The victim's mother had learned that Robinson, whom she knew only by her first name, had been inquiring about her whereabouts earlier that day.

She went home to check on her son and as she arrived in the parking lot of her apartment complex she passed by Robinson and a group of males wearing all black clothes with their hands in the pockets of their hooded sweatshirts.

She hurried into the building and to her apartment where she found her son with injuries.

He was evaluated at the scene by ambulance personnel for injuries, including bleeding cuts on his forehead, lip and a painful jaw, then taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The mother told police she believes she was the target and that the assault stems from an argument she had with Robinson about three weeks ago.

No one else has been charged in the earlier incident but an investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Reading police at 610-655-6116. Tips can be made anonymously via Crime Alert Berks County's tip line, 877-373-9913, or by text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.