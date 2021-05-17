Reading woman shot in her sleep as home is sprayed with bullets, police say

May 17—A 22-year-old woman was shot in her sleep early Monday when a bullet entered the second floor of a south Reading home, police said.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and released, police said.

About 3 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched for a report of shots being fired into a residence in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

They discovered the shots came from the rear of the residence, with several rounds hitting the house.

It's unclear, police said, if the home was targeted or just happened to be in the path of bullets that were fired for some other reason.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call Reading police at 610-655-6016. Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913, or sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.