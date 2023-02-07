Reading woman suffers knife injury during domestic incident, police say

Feb. 6—A Reading man cut his girlfriend with a kitchen knife that she armed herself with as she fled to the bathroom in their apartment, city police said.

Alejandro Aguilar, 30, was arrested when he returned to his Berkshire Tower apartment hours after police were called to the high-rise in the 700 block of Washington Street for a report of a stabbing late Friday.

Aguilar was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Saturday before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court. He had not posted bail as of Monday afternoon, according to court records:

According to investigators:

Responding officers saw blood along with a cut on the victim's left hand. She said her boyfriend cut her after they began arguing.

She said Aguilar slapped her four times in the face. She got scared, picked up a knife in defense, and ran to the bathroom, locking the door.

Aguilar ran after her, kicked in the door and threw something at her, causing her to drop the knife. He pushed her into the shower, knocking her down, then took the knife and held it to her head.

The woman said she was cut while in the bathroom.

Police noticed blood in the shower stall and elsewhere in the bathroom, and they found a blood-covered knife in the hallway.

Aguilar had fled the apartment. He was taken into custody without incident when he returned several hours later.

Police did not indicate if the woman required emergency medical treatment.

Where to find help

Call 911 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.