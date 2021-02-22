Reading's former managing director running for Berks County Court judge

Karen Shuey, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Feb. 22—Osmer Deming believes the criminal justice system should be fair for everyone, no matter how much money they have or what neighborhood they live in.

"I believe in treating everyone the same regardless of their circumstances," the Muhlenberg Township attorney said. "Justice should never be swayed by money or reputation. Unfortunately, this is something that happens in our country."

Deming would like to change that. And he believes the best way to make the system more equitable is by running for a post on the Berks County Court.

He's seeking the Republican and Democratic nominations for one of two open seats on ballots this year. Judge James M. Bucci retired last December, and Judge Mary Ann Ullman has announced that she will retire when her term expires this December.

"I want to make sure that money is not a driving factor in any decision that is being made," the 49-year-old said. "I feel like money is too much a part of the process and we cannot have a judge decide a case based on what the hourly wage is of the lawyers appearing before him.

"We need judges who are going to treat everyone the same regardless of their economic position. That's the biggest priority for me."

Deming said he would change the system by working to address significant disparities in sentencing decisions, which often result from disparate treatment of those who lack sufficient funds to mount expensive defenses.

"I have seen cases where a convicted sex offender ends up serving little to no jail time while someone who was convicted of drug possession goes to state prison," he said. "That makes no sense at all. These disparities are just unconscionable in my opinion."

Deming said he believes the punishment needs to fit the crime. And that if he were a judge he would ensure his sentences were free of discrimination.

But first Deming will need to get elected. So far, he will be competing for a spot alongside attorneys James Gavin, Tina Boyd, Kurt Geishauser and Catherine Nadirov in the May primary on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. The top two vote-getters on each ballot then move onto the general election.

Judges serve for 10 years, then must run for retention. The position pays $186,665 annually.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's budget pick in doubt after Sen. Collins becomes 2nd lawmaker to reject her

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday said she would vote against Democratic President Biden's Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, further imperiling her confirmation.

  • Supreme Court won't hear 2020 election case that questioned some Pennsylvania ballots

    Three conservative justices on the high court said they would have heard the Pennsylvania election cases, one vote shy of the four needed.

  • The Supreme Court rejected Trump's attempt to keep his tax returns secret from Manhattan's district attorney

    The Supreme Court has once again knocked away Donald Trump's attempt to prevent a grand jury from seeing his tax returns.

  • Ex-Florida officer arrested after livestreaming himself during Capitol riots

    You can not stop millions of people,’ said former North Miami Beach cop Nicholes Lentz. Another arrest has been made stemming from the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. Nicholes Lentz, a 41-year-old former North Miami Beach police officer, was arrested on Friday.

  • Dominion has sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his election fraud claims. The voting machine company is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

    Dominion sued both MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell, after he spread claims that Dominion's voting machines helped rig the 2020 election.

  • Florida wants to stop these reptiles from becoming the next python. Breeders call it overreach

    Wildlife managers in Florida are finally moving to address an existential question: If the state is like an all-you-can eat buffet for invasive reptiles originally introduced as exotic pets, then why are some of those species still imported and sold by breeders and pet stores?

  • Telegraph readers on the roadmap out of lockdown: 'We cannot make the same mistakes as last year'

    Boris Johnson has promised that Britain's lockdown exit strategy will be “cautious but irreversible”, insisting that he wants this third national lockdown to be the UK’s last. Mr Johnson outlined his roadmap out of lockdown in the House of Commons on Monday, which included a four-step exit from current restrictions. The Prime Minister has said that the priority for Britain’s exit strategy will be “getting children back into school” and “prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely”. Mr Johnson faces fierce pressure from both sides of the lockdown divide. While the Prime Minister has been urged by the health service to focus on "data, not just dates", backbench Tory MPs are calling on Mr Johnson to unlock Britain’s economy and put trust in the UK’s vaccination programme. What do you think about the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Outrageous' @Bubo Scandiacus: "Weekly rates in my area are now significantly lower than they were when we were going to pubs and restaurants last year, and nobody had been vaccinated. "But now we have to wait three months before there's any meaningful relaxation. "And this on the day that it was announced that the vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalisations. This is outrageous. enough is enough." 'People will not comply' @Mark Jordan: "Boris can dish out his petty micromanaging rules as much as he likes, but with the longer days, warmer weather and extreme lockdown fatigue - the chance of people complying with them is pretty much zero. "The more ridiculously cautious and disproportionate the restrictions are the more people will ignore them. "The genie is out of the bottle - and it ain’t going back in." 'The damage could be avoided by a more measured response' @Fred Haroldson: "This cautious roadmap demonstrates a total lack of understanding of the practical reality most people are living through. It shows the dominance being given to Covid and a lack of awareness of the secondary damage the lockdown is causing. This current strategy is building for a public health disaster which will cause more issues for the NHS than Covid could. "The delays are heaping unnecessary pressure and damage on people and businesses which could be avoided by a more measured response." 'This is a stage-managed compromise' @Anthony Kent: "The Prime Minister is caught between a rock and a hard place. Those who wish to open up more rapidly to boost the economy are up against some scientific advisers, who have a secure job unlike many, urging caution. You end up with a stage-managed compromise. I understand the Prime Minister's stance in this situation." 'Restrictions should be lifted immediately' @Nick Matthews: "All aspects of lockdown and restrictions should be lifted immediately. I am sick of the increasingly coercive controls inflicted by this Government." 'The vaccine rollout is worth nothing if we can’t get on with our lives' @David Spenley: "When will this Government stop treating us like children? These steps to some sort of normality are insulting. All the benefits of the exceptional vaccine rollout are worth nothing if we now can't start to get on with our lives like before. "The economy is on its knees, the social fabric of the country is in tatters, non-Covid cases are piling up, people's mental health is deteriorating and the best they can come up with is groups of six people can meet outside at the end of March? "For God's sake Boris, let us decide on the level of risk we are prepared to take. Get off our backs!" 'The number of cases shouldn’t be part of the equation' @Bubo scandiacus: "A report from Scotland shows that the vaccines prevent hospitalisation. The number of cases shouldn’t be part of the equation. "Fewer patients in hospitals, fewer deaths, more vaccinated people, open things up. It’s not rocket science." 'It's ridiculous that I can't meet my elderly mother who's been vaccinated' @Jeff Black: "It is rather ridiculous that I can't meet my elderly mother indoors when she has been fully vaccinated and I, as of last week, have had the first dose. "I'd take those odds of infection any day." 'Why will hairdressers and beauticians remain closed?' @Nicky Cox: "Someone please tell me the value of opening universities in April, it's the Easter holidays? "Also, why are hairdressers and beauticians are so far back in the opening when they all wear PPE? Surely a dentist and dental hygienist comes into far closer contact with you than a hairdresser? Open them up Boris and stop messing around." 'The economy won't recover' @Hen Frost: "I understand a bit of caution to placate the nervous. However, there is absolutely no justification, with a stellar vaccination rollout, for us being kept in semi-lockdown until summer with no guarantee that this is the last time. "Unless the Government is crystal clear that they will never lockdown again, the economy won’t recover and neither will the country." 'The data has to be continually reviewed' @Mark Williams: "Boris's approach is right. You can't define a precise algorithm for lifting the lockdown. That would be ridiculous. The data has to be continually reviewed. "Boris has played a blinder by betting the farm on a vaccine. A reasonably cautious approach is required to capitalise on that success. "Covid-19 can still throw up surprises, as some European countries are now finding out." 'Boris is more concerned about having to change course' @Wim Kotze: "I think Boris interprets the mission and pressure as presenting a plan he can stick to, instead of how he should be seeing it: a fast reopening. "He is more concerned about having to change course, risking embarrassment. As such, whatever he says, politics is playing a huge role over science." 'We need to learn lessons from last year' @Hannah PEARCE: "Why risk short-term gain for long-term pain? Surely we need to learn lessons from last year and not make the same mistakes by rushing to unlock everything too quickly. So many of us have not yet been vaccinated or are still awaiting their second vaccine." Have you got a question about Britain's roadmap out of lockdown? Leave it below for our experts to answer during a live Q&A.

  • Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded

    Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport Saturday as pieces of the casing of the engine, a Pratt & Whitney PW4000, rained down on suburban neighborhoods. United is among the carriers that has grounded the planes.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Almost half of Republicans would leave to join a new Trump party

    Half of the supporters said that the Republican party should be more loyal to Trump

  • Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly

    Children in England will return to class and people will be able to meet a friend outside for coffee in two weeks’ time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday as he laid out a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest pandemic lockdowns. Johnson said the government's plan would move the country “cautiously but irreversibly” out of lockdown. Faced with a dominant virus variant that scientists say is both more transmissible and more deadly than the original virus, the country has spent much of the winter under a tight lockdown — the third since March 2020.

  • A timeline of Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's relationship, a love story that has lasted for over 50 years

    Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's love story began after he spotted her through a library window while he was studying at Dartmouth College.

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court says Trump must release tax records as president to mark 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

  • Boeing 777: Dozens grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines and Japan's two main airlines suspend 56 planes after the incident over Denver.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell hit with $1.3 billion lawsuit over election fraud claims

    The "MyPillow guy" has been hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his false election claims. Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his company, citing his false claims that Dominion's voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reports. The lawsuit, which seeks $1.3 billion in damages, alleges Lindell "knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims" and is "well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," but he "sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows." Lindell earlier this month pushed his false election fraud claims in a documentary that aired on One America News Network following a lengthy disclaimer. He has been permanently banned from Twitter over the false claims. Dominion previously filed similar lawsuits against attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over their election conspiracy theories, and Lindell had welcomed the company to sue him as well. "I want them to sue me," Lindell told CBS in January. "Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100 percent." In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dominion attorney Megan Meier said that "even as some of his allies have started to quiet down a bit, Mr. Lindell has doubled down and tripled down." Meanwhile, Lindell told the Journal he was "very, very happy" that learn that Dominion sued him. More stories from theweek.comResign, Andrew Cuomo5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energy

  • New Pennsylvania GOP candidate built 'shrine' to Trump

    Pennsylvania Republicans have selected a woman who turned an old house into a “shrine” to former President Donald Trump and believes the 2020 election was stolen as the GOP nominee for an open state legislative seat.

  • 'Something that we’ve never seen before': NASA's Mars rover Perseverance snaps a selfie, other 'stunning' photos

    After a seven-month, 300 million mile journey, Perseverance has landed. And has the first high-definition color pictures of Mars to prove it.