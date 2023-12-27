Readington man charged with distribution, possession of child pornography

READINGTON – A 30-year-old resident of the township's Whitehouse Station section has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson announced.

Kyle J. Andrews was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual assault materials (CSAM), and third-degree possession of CSAM, Robeson said.

Andrews was additionally charged in Virginia with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and possession, reproduction, distribution, and facilitation of child pornography.

More: NJ music teacher charged with sexually assaulting child

The arrest followed an investigation by the Warren County and Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Offices and the Virginia Front Royal Police Department.

The Front Royal Police were investigating Andrews for soliciting underage victims online for sexual purposes and distributing child sexual abuse material, Robeston added.

According to a press release by the Front Royal Police Department, a man, later identified as Andrews, allegedly began soliciting one of the department's undercover detectives whom he believed he was a female under the age of 15.

Andrews allegedly sent the undercover detective sexually explicit materials, according to the Front Royal Police Department.

After executing a search warrant and seizing electronic devices and computer equipment at two locations, Andrews was taken into custody at an acquaintance's residence in Phillipsburg without incident.

The second-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $150,000 and the third-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

Email: alewis@gannett.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Readington NJ man charged with child pornography