Are you ready for 2023? Here’s what to know about the new laws affecting workers

For better or for worse, the new year is here.

With the arrival of 2023 comes several changes in Washington state laws and regulations. Most affect workers and employers, including a big minimum wage increase. Here is a breakdown of some of the changes as of Jan. 1.

State minimum wage

As of Jan. 1, Washington’s minimum wage is $15.74 an hour for employees 16 and older, up $1.25, or 8.6 percent, from the 2022 rate. Workers who are 14-15 can be paid $13.38 by their employers.

Cities such as Seattle and SeaTac have higher minimum wages, and all cities in Washington have the authority to mandate higher minimum wage rates.

Job postings

The 2022 Legislature passed a bill that now requires employers with 15 or more employees to include in job postings the salary range or pay scale, description of benefits offered by the employer, and any other details related to compensation.

Additionally, the law requires employers to provide employees who are transferred or promoted with a new pay scale if the employee requests it.

Rideshare drivers

Rideshare drivers now have new rights passed during the 2022 legislative session.

Minimum trip pay, paid sick time and workers compensation coverage have been added for these workers. Additionally, the legislation prevents companies such as Uber and Lyft from retaliating against their employees for exercising their new rights.

Overtime eligibility

Agricultural workers will not have to work as long to be eligible for overtime, under a new law.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for agricultural workers to be eligible for overtime hours, but the bill required a three- year phase-in process. Starting in 2023, workers will be eligible for overtime after 48 hours, and in 2024, agricultural workers will be eligible for overtime after 40 hours.