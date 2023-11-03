Get ready: Another dollar store is coming to town

The dollar store boom in Wichita Falls appears to be continuing.

City construction permits indicate a new Dollar General will be built at 6303 Southwest Parkway. The location is near the intersection with Allendale Road.

The Dollar General chain intends to build another store in Wichita Falls, this one to be located on Southwest Parkway near Allendale Road.

While much of Southwest Parkway is one of the city's busiest corridors, the new store would be located near where the parkway curves to the north and runs by largely residential neighborhoods.

The area where the store would be built was converted from residential to commerical zoning by the City Council in 2018. Some residents in the area complained to the Planning and Zoning Commission the change would open the way for increased traffic, noise, and trash overflowing into their quiet neighborhood.

This would be the third new Dollar General to open in Wichita Falls in recent months, with one constructed on Seymour Highway and another in a largely underserved area on East Scott Avenue.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar recently opened a joint location in the former La Michoacana market at Midwestern Parkway and Jacksboro Highway.

Wichita Falls has at least 17 chain-operated dollar stores.

USA Today reported that between 2019 and 2021, Dollar General opened 3,025 new stores nationwide. Dollar Tree, owner of Family Dollar, opened 464 new stores.

In 2022, Texas led the nation in dollar stores with 1,802.

Not every community is fond of the expansion. In a report published by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, researchers said more than 70 cities and towns across the country have blocked new projects from chain dollar stores and 50 cities have enacted laws to limit the discount retailers' plans for expansion.

The concerns have ranged from the chains taking business away from local store owners to dollar stores making available poor nutritional foods to lower income Americans, who tend to be frequent customers.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Get ready: Another dollar store is coming to town