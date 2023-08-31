ABC7's 'Bey In The Bay'
The Beyhive delivered on Beyoncé's birthday wish by wearing some of the most epic chrome and silver outfits for her Levi's Stadium concert. Here's a recap of her Santa Clara show.
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Souther District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
2024 Hyundai Elantra small sedan gets styling changes along with other detail feature updates.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
A Filipino creator believes that there are two types of English spoken among Filipinos. The post Creator shares what they believe are ‘two different kinds of English for Filipinos’: ‘We have rich-people English and then we have self-taught English’ appeared first on In The Know.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.
Salesforce stock jumped after the software giant reported second quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations across the board.
Speaking with Alfa Romeo's North American Senior Vice President, we learn that the 33 Stradale is more than just a Maserati MC20 clone