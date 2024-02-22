Are you ready for the big Trump and Haley face off in SC? Here are 5 things to know

The eyes of many in the nation will be on South Carolina for its Republican presidential primary on Saturday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Here are five things voters should know before heading to the polls.

Who can vote?

Since South Carolina has an open primary system, voters have the option to cast their ballots for any of the potential candidates whether they are Republican or Democrat. The only caveat is you must not have voted in the earlier South Carolina Democratic primary.

Who all is on the ballot?

There will actually be seven candidates listed on the ballot.

Two major contenders: Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump

Two lesser-known candidates: Ryan Hinkley and David Stuckenberg

Three candidates who suspended their campaigns after the ballots were set: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie

Where can I vote on Saturday?

Find your polling locations at scvotes.gov. You can also contact your local county elections office here.

What to bring to vote?

According to scvotes.gov, residents voting in person can bring any one of the following photo IDs to their polling place.

SC driver’s license

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, which includes SC concealed weapons permit

SC voter registration card with photo

U.S. passport

Federal military ID, which includes all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

When and where can I see primary results?

The State Election Commission reports unofficial results on election night at scvotes.gov. The results are reported as the commission receives them from each county elections office. Results are also reported locally at each polling place and at county election offices.

Results of the election are then certified by election officials after it has been determined all voted have been counted accurately. County boards of voter registration and elections will certify the primary results next Thursday.