Ready to buy a home? The trick is finding or affording one

  • Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture inside his rental apartment in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. He and his wife, Lili, have been unsuccessful so far in their search for a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Nathan Long, a video game writer, walks outside his rental apartment communal garden in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. He and his wife, Lili, have been unsuccessful so far in their search for a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • First-time buyer Kevin Muglach stands in front of his new home, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Orange City, Fla. Homebuyers are facing the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades this spring, as surging prices and a record-low number of homes for sale narrow the already difficult path to home ownership for many Americans. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • First-time buyer Kevin Muglach stands in front of his new home, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Orange City, Fla. Homebuyers are facing the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades this spring, as surging prices and a record-low number of homes for sale narrow the already difficult path to home ownership for many Americans. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • First-time buyer Kevin Muglach stands in front of his new home, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Orange City, Fla. Homebuyers are facing the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades this spring, as surging prices and a record-low number of homes for sale narrow the already difficult path to home ownership for many Americans. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Nathan Long, a video game writer, stands inside his rental apartment in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. He and his wife, Lili, have been unsuccessful so far in their search for a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture outside his rental apartment courtyard in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. He and his wife, Lili, have been unsuccessful so far in their search for a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
1 / 7

Spring Homebuying Season

Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture inside his rental apartment in Glendale, Calif., Thursday, April 8, 2021. He and his wife, Lili, have been unsuccessful so far in their search for a home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
ALEX VEIGA
·7 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nathan Long and Lili Chin have struck out so far in their four-month search to find an affordable home in the Los Angeles area — a cold streak that threatens to mess up their anniversary plans.

The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, but many would-be homeowners, particularly first-timer buyers such as Long and his wife, have met with frustration because of a low number of homes for sale and consistently rising prices.

The couple made a major concession to the virus pandemic in August when they got married via Zoom. They planned to make up for the lack of in-person nuptials by hosting a wedding party at a new home on their one-year anniversary. But so far, the market won’t cooperate.

“We go out and we don’t find many places at all,” said Long, a video-game writer who rents an apartment in the L.A. suburb of Glendale. “I’m not hopeful that we will find anything for a while.”

Homebuyers are facing the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades this spring. To put that in perspective, the inventory of homes for sale nationally fell to a record-low 1.03 million units by the end of February, or about 30% below what it was a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. That amounts to a two-month supply, well short of the six-month supply economists say is needed for a balanced market. Homes in February typically sold within just 20 days of hitting the market.

Meanwhile, the national median sale price of a single-family home climbed nearly 15% to $315,900 in the last three months of 2020, according to the NAR. That works out to about four times the U.S. median family income of $77,774, according to data from the Realtors group. The gap can become a chasm in cities like Los Angeles or Boulder, Colorado, where home prices can be double the national levels.

So, from Los Angeles to Boston, those homes on the market are selling in a heartbeat, often fetching multiple offers well above what the owner is asking. A surge in millennials eager to become homeowners, plus a growing number of people who work remotely and are able to move to more affordable areas, are expected to keep the market running hot.

Homebuyers still have low mortgage rates on their side, providing them with a measure of financial flexibility, though rates have been creeping higher. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan moved above the 3% mark early last month for the first time since July 2020. It stood at 3.13% this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, though that’s still down from 3.33% a year ago.

“We expect homebuyer demand to remain strong this spring, but it will be tested by higher mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

The ultra-competitive housing market trends are prompting many aspiring homeowners to flee pricey coastal markets for the Midwest and South. For millions of Americans, the pandemic normalized working remotely and that trend helped power U.S. home sales last year to the highest level since 2006, the height of the last housing boom.

John Badalamenti and his wife, Brittany, moved out of their San Francisco apartment last year and spent several months, their baby daughter in tow, checking out San Diego, Miami, Austin, and other cities, as they considered where to settle down and where they could get the most home for the money.

The couple ended up in Charleston, South Carolina, where a few weeks ago they landed a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house with a pool that was listed for just over $1.8 million.

John Badalamenti, who led a design team for a ride-hailing company that allowed remote work and now has co-founded a video chatting company, said the couple didn’t want to risk losing out to a rival buyer. So, they made an all-cash offer that matched what the seller was asking.

Finding a similar property in the San Francisco area could have cost as much as double what the couple paid in Charleston, said Badalementi, 33. “That was a big factor in making this decision.”

Glenn Kelman, CEO of real estate brokerage Redfin, says the influx of relocating buyers has contributed to soaring home prices in markets such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Buffalo, New York.

The percentage of Redfin customers who are moving across the country now is 31%, up from 26% a year ago, Kelman said, noting that the trend is stronger in metropolitan areas. Among the cities that come up in Redfin home searches by people living elsewhere are Las Vegas, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Miami, and Sacramento, California.

Mark Wolfe, a broker-owner with Re/Max in the Dallas area, jokes that one in 10 homebuyers there now is from California.

“Dallas is about as Southern as Minneapolis anymore,” he said, noting that the price increases that have resulted from the influx of buyers from other states makes it tougher on local buyers. His advice to them: Make your search area much wider.

Among the winners in the current market are homeowners like Fiona Walsh in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who is cashing in on the increased equity in her home and buying a new one.

The health consultant recently accepted one of several offers she got for her two-bedroom, one-bath condo, which she owned for nine years and listed for $635,000. At the same time, she also had her offer accepted on a two-bedroom, one-bath house not far away that was listed for $845,000.

“It’s nice to now be able to take the next step, which is not a huge step in terms of size and space, but gives me an opportunity to kind of leverage this condo to find something that’s a little bit bigger,” said Walsh, 43.

The hurdles to homeownership remain highest for first-time buyers who don’t have profits from a prior home sale to compete in bidding wars. Their inability to find an affordable home is likely to widen the financial gulf between perennial renters and homeowners, who have reaped a windfall in equity gains over the past decade.

“For first-time buyers, it’s kind of a nightmare,” said Redfin agent Kristin Lopez, quipping that a buyer is “basically giving your first-born child away to make this work.”

Some buyers in Boise, for example, are agreeing to pay $100,000 over the asking price and waiving their right to an appraisal and home inspection, said Lopez, who represents mainly out-of-state buyers.

The nation’s shortage of homes for sale has been worsening for years. Rising home values and low mortgage rates have motivated many homeowners to stay put and remodel their homes, rather than put their homes up for sale and move. New construction, a small fraction of the overall housing market, has been increasing, but not significantly enough to balance the supply-demand equation in much of the country.

The pandemic has made the low supply of homes for sale worse, real estate agents say, because some sellers don’t want to allow prospective buyers in their homes. Plus, many homeowners are staying put after refinancing to a lower mortgage rate and cashing out equity to spruce up their homes.

But in areas where builders are putting up more homes, buyers like Kevin Muglach are at least able to sidestep the bidding wars of the resale market.

The 23-year-old tile installer, who had been living with his parents and saving up for about a year for a down payment, landed a three-bedroom, three-bath new-construction home in Orange City, Florida, near Orlando, after bumping up his price range to $230,000 from around $200,000.

Muglach said a number of homes he looked at sold in a day. He might have given up, save for some motherly persuasion.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been just like, ‘screw it, I’m going to go rent,’” he said. “Then my mom tells me: ‘No.’ She definitely kept me in the game.”

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook, Instagram Hit by Brief but Widespread Outages

    UPDATED: A surge of users of Facebook and Instagram reported problems accessing the apps and websites on Thursday afternoon — the latest outage to hit the massive social media company. For most people, the services appeared to be back online and running normally within an hour. Reports of technical issues for both Facebook-owned services spiked […]

  • The Latest: Rose says his 65 sounds easier than it was

    Justin Rose finished talking about his seven birdies and an eagle over 10 holes and said, “Sounds easy.” Not only did he have a four-shot lead after his 7-under 65, it was 9.5 shots better than the average score Thursday at the Masters. This time, there were only 12 players in red numbers after the opening round.

  • There’s a COVID Housing Boom – and It’s Totally Different from Any We’ve Seen Before

    The housing market has been on a seemingly unrelenting increase for the past 12 months, despite a global pandemic. Low interest rates and wealthy city dwellers looking to flee city masses in exchange...

  • A Kanye West docuseries 20 years in the making is coming to Netflix

    It's been a wild, unpredictable ride for Kanye West, and now viewers will get to see how it all unfolded (not under the jurisdiction of Kris Jenner). A multi-part docuseries 20 years in the making from filmmakers Coodie & Chike has sold to Netflix and is expected to be released this year, Billboard reports. Coodie & Chike have collaborated with the rapper on music videos for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through the Wire," Variety reports. The duo have been filming West since 1998, and the docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage covering everything from his rap career, to his mother's death, the rise of his fashion empire, and, of course, his failed 2020 presidential bid. West is reportedly not creatively involved in this project, but if we've learned anything from Yeezy, it's to expect the unexpected. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

  • India is now clocking the highest number of fresh Covid-19 infections in the world

    India’s second Covid-19 wave is proving to be a big nightmare. As of today (April 8), the country has consistently recorded the highest daily new infections of the novel coronavirus in the world for the past week. India first surpassed its September 2020 peak of 98,000 cases on April 4, and over 100,000 people have been testing positive since then.

  • Evacuations underway prior to 'imminent' volcanic eruption in Caribbean

    Authorities ordered for mandatory evacuations on the island of Saint Vincent after closely monitoring the activity of the island's volcano and declaring that residents could be in danger. Saint Vincent is a volcanic island located in the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean and is home to La Soufrière, the island's largest volcano. Smoke spews from the glowing dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 8, 2021, in this image obtained from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center. (Photo/The UWI Seismic Research Centre/ via REUTERS) The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, which officially monitors seismic activity in the Eastern Caribbean, noticed gases spewing from the dome of the volcano on Thursday morning. As seismic activity continued and became more intense, with magma visible near the surface later on Thursday, the country's National Emergency Management Organization raised the island's alert level from orange to red, according to NPR, meaning that eruption was considered "imminent". Around 6:00 p.m., local time, Thursday, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, announced in a press conference the evacuation order for residents in "red zones" on the northeast and northwest sides of the island. I have issued an evacuation order to all residents living in the RED ZONES on the North East and the North West of the island. All residents are asked to act accordingly with immediate effect to ensure their safety and that of their families. pic.twitter.com/AJQlCDtOPg— Ralph Gonsalves (@ComradeRalph) April 8, 2021 This evacuation includes roughly 16,000 people on the island, according to WFAA, a WABC affiliate in Dallas, Texas. Government-led evacuations immediately began, but they were to be assisted by nearby cruise line ships, arriving Friday, to help get people to safety. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, evacuations are more complicated than usual. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Gonsalves said in his press conference that people have to be vaccinated before boarding a cruise ship or go to another island. The Minister also highly recommended those taking shelter in Saint Vincent be vaccinated. Even on Friday morning, fresh magma near the surface of the volcano left the sky aglow. Geologist Richard Robertson said in Thursday evening's press conference that it could take hours or days for the volcano to erupt. According to CNN, the La Soufrière volcano on Saint Vincent has had five explosive eruptions in the past, with the most recent being 1979. There was, however, an uptick in seismic activity more recently in December of 2020. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank indicating that 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • Draft Wire mock warns of Mitchell Trubisky-like whiff if 49ers pick Mac Jones

    The San Francisco 49ers could have a Mitchell Trubisky situation if they pick Mac Jones according to one NFL mock draft.

  • Homeowners are facing the biggest property-tax hikes in 4 years — here’s where they pay the most

    There were 16 counties nationwide where homeowners paid more than $10,000 in property taxes last year on average.

  • Grant programs offer more money for first-time homebuyers in the COVID era

    Banks and agencies are expanding down payment grant programs and other assistance.

  • A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic

    As more and more people become vaccinated, it’s comforting to think we may be able to safely travel again soon. The post A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic appeared first on In The Know.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mostly higher after record-setting session

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening at the end of a technology-led session on Wall Street, with Big Tech shares propelling the broader market to another record high.

  • 'We Will Finally Feel Free': 9 Women on What They're Most Looking Forward to Post-Pandemic

    Wearing red lipstick without a mask. Indulging random hookups. Sharing a pancake with friends.

  • Pandemic prompts career changes as three in five seek new direction, research finds

    Being able to work from home permanently was the most commonly sought change

  • How These 10 Chain Restaurants Are Doing in the Continuing COVID-19 Pandemic

    It’s no secret that the restaurant business has suffered immensely over the past year. Sales for the restaurant and food service industry plummeted by $240 billion in 2020, according to the...

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran frees S.Korean ship, months later

    The South Korean tanker ship and its captain that were detained by Iran in January, have been now been freed after South Korea promised to try and release Iranian funds that have been frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.That's according to a South Korean government source.The tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman by Iranian authorities, who had accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.A diplomatic emergency arose when, separately, Tehran was demanding that Seoul release $7 billion in frozen funds.20 crew members except the captain were released in February after a South Korean delegation visited Iran.Both the South Korean foreign ministry's statement and Iranian state news agency's report on the ship did not mention the demand for the release of funds.The news also comes as Iran and the United States have began informal talks this week over salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.

  • Some countries are recommending that people mix vaccine doses to avoid taking a second AstraZeneca shot amid concerns over blood clots

    Germany and France recommend mixing vaccine for the second dose, after restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger populations.

  • Feds are investigating whether Matt Gaetz discussed running a sham candidate in Florida Senate elections to deprive a political rival of votes, report says

    Investigators are considering if Gaetz and a Florida lobbyist talked about running a fake candidate to pry votes from the Democrat, NYT reports.

  • Hunter Biden Fires Back at ‘Comical’ Donald Trump Jr. on ‘Kimmel’

    ABCJimmy Kimmel took a break from roasting his most-despised presidential offspring on Thursday to welcome the son of the current president on his late-night show for a friendly, sympathetic, and occasionally hilarious conversation.Hunter Biden, who weathered the onslaught of attacks hurled his way before, during, and after the 2020 election, and somehow managed to come out stronger, dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in person this week to promote his revealing new memoir, Beautiful Things.“You know how Donald Trump was always asking where Hunter is?” Kimmel asked in his opening monologue. “Well, he’s here in our building. He’s been here the whole time, it turns out.”After introducing Biden as “probably the most famous board member of a Ukrainian energy company of all time,” the host told him, “After reading this book, I’m impressed that you are alive.”“Yeah, it was a journey, but thank God I made it through,” Biden replied. When Kimmel joked that the book may have inadvertently taught him how to find and smoke crack, Biden added, “I hope that wasn’t the message that you took from the book. It’s not a how-to, it’s a please-don’t manual.”Clarifying that unlike the president’s son, he has never smoked crack, Kimmel said, “I do feel like I understand it now. And I did think it was especially interesting when you wrote about the fact that, what happens the first time you use it is something you chase for the rest of the time you use it. It’s never what it was that first time.”Biden explained that he wanted to write his book to “humanize people suffering from addiction.” But the story also serves to humanize himself specifically given the way Trump and other Republicans turned him into some sort of evil caricature over the past several years. One of those Republicans was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who Kimmel noted was closer with Joe Biden when they were serving in the Senate together.“When you talk about Lindsey Graham being on television attacking you, he was considered a family friend, he was a friend of your father’s,” Kimmel said, “and how strange it is to see that happen, to see a person do that.”“More than anything, it’s sad,” Biden said with a sigh, referring to his father’s fellow senators as “uncles” whether they were Republican and Democrat. “Politics has become so toxic,” he added. “And I think that the thing that I hope my dad is able to bring back is his genuine desire to take some of that toxicity out again. So I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics.”Later, Kimmel asked Biden if it makes him “crazy” when he hears someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he’s had any success is because he’s “a Biden” and “because of his last name.”“It is wildly comical,” Biden agreed. “That is putting it lightly.”But when he tried to brush it off by saying he tries not to “spend too much time thinking about it,” Kimmel egged him on, saying, “I do, I think about it all the time.”Pressed on whether he has ever met Donald Trump Jr., Biden bizarrely replied, “Not that I know of,” adding, “but I’ve been in some pretty rough places.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.