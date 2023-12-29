Ready to celebrate? Some rain, snow possible in northern Ohio for New Year's Eve
Things are about to get normal in Akron and Canton.
And that means it will be a bit more chilly in the closing days and hours of 2023.
The National Weather Service says temperatures over the next few days will be more December-like.
But don't worry if you have holiday travel plans, the weather service says no major storms are on the horizon aside from some chilly raindrops and a snowflake or two.
"Near-average temperatures (upper 30s/lower 40s) and below-average precipitation are favored as we head into the first week of the New Year," the weather service says.
There is a chance for a dusting of snow on New Year's Eve.
What's the New Year's Eve forecast?
Friday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Some rain, snow possible in northern Ohio for New Year's Eve