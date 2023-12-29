Ready to celebrate? Some rain, snow possible in northern Ohio for New Year's Eve

Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
·2 min read
Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in Northern Ohio.
Things are about to get normal in Akron and Canton.

And that means it will be a bit more chilly in the closing days and hours of 2023.

The National Weather Service says temperatures over the next few days will be more December-like.

But don't worry if you have holiday travel plans, the weather service says no major storms are on the horizon aside from some chilly raindrops and a snowflake or two.

"Near-average temperatures (upper 30s/lower 40s) and below-average precipitation are favored as we head into the first week of the New Year," the weather service says.

There is a chance for a dusting of snow on New Year's Eve.

What's the New Year's Eve forecast?

Friday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

