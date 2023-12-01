Ready for the Christmas spirit? Here are some events happening in Clarksville

With temperatures dropping, Christmas lights on houses and holiday songs playing on the radio, it's easy to see Santa is on his way.

Whether you are in the holiday spirit, or trying to get into the spirit Clarksville has a list of events happening to get you feeling like the Christmas season is here.

Clarksville's 65th annual Christmas Parade

Dozens of floats and thousands of spectators at this year's Clarksville Christmas Parade, held on Saturday, december 4, 2021.

If you haven't already kicked off your holiday season, there is no better time than the 65th annual Christmas parade in downtown Clarksville.

Local businesses, non-profits, school groups and more are expected to participate in the annual parade following the theme of Holiday Songs going through downtown Clarksville.

"The Lighted Christmas Parade hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County really sets the tone for the Christmas season in our great City, along with Christmas On the Cumberland and our many other festive displays and events," said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

"The parade entries are always beautiful and creative, and provide a great opportunity for local businesses, schools and organizations to come together for fun under the great theme for this 64th annual event, 'Holiday Songs,'" Mayor Pitts said.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.

Parade Route:

The parade will begin on Eighth Street on Austin Peay State University

College Street and then to University Avenue

Proceeding around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse,

Back to Franklin Street

From Franklin, the route will turn onto Eighth Street and then return to the APSU Campus

The following streets will be closed to non-parade traffic from noon to 7 p.m.

College Street and Eighth Street

Farris Drive and Eighth Street

Marion Street and Eighth Street

Bailey Street and Eighth Street

To get a full list of street closures, you can visit clarksvilletn.gov.

Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol

Rediscover a "Christmas Carol" this winter with your family at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

"Directed by Jennifer Workman, this witty and approachable retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, as experienced through the eyes of a child, stars Jonathon Dickey as Tiny Tim, who is determined to have his father home for Christmas day — even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Bill Colclough) a lesson in Christmas cheer," said the press release.

"With the help of some kindly sellers at the market and his friend Charlotte (played by Anna Joy Lehman), Tiny Tim hatches a plan and stages a spectacle filled with ghosts and Christmas cheer to convince Scrooge to give his father the day off. It all seems to be going according to plan until a little bit of real Christmas magic catches everyone by surprise."

Jonathan Fluck and Caleb Crosby star as Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim in "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Nov. 28-Dec. 21.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m. until Dec. 16 Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. matinees

Price: $35 for adults, $15 for ages 10 and under

Military can get tickets buy one, get one 50% off admission, CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one at one Friday performance.

APSU students can enjoy buy one, get once 50% off for Thursday performances and can take advantage of the $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door 10 minutes before performances.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931)645-7699 or at the theatre during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and an hour before show time).

Christmas with Santa

Each Saturday from now until Christmas, Santa will be at the Nature Center in Rotary Park ready to take family photos and Christmas letters back to the North Pole.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Nature Center in Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Price: Free

Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to passersby.

Breakfast with Santa

Join BlackClarksville for breakfast, holiday crafts, cocoa and Santa!

Children in attendance can take a photo with Santa and tell him what's on their Christmas list!

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Berlin, 606 Washington Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price: $20 for adults and $12 for kids

You can purchase your ticket to the Breakfast with Santa at https://www.blkclarksville.com/event-tickets.

Christmas favorites at the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy is providing budget-friendly movies to celebrate the month of December with holiday favorites until Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

The Polar Express, 2004 Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989 Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

It's A Wonderful Life, 1946 Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.



Tickets are $5 and can be reserved at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931)645-7699 or at the theatre during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and an hour before show time).

Red River Breeze's Joyful Noise Concert

An annual tradition of Clarksville's own acoustic Celtic band is back for the eighth year of Christmas cheer, performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair at "Make a Joyful Noise" concert.

December's concert will feature Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina and recorders; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Toby Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer and vocals; Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer; Sunny Cantrell on bodhran, djembe and bowed psaltery and special guests, playing old favorites as well as new arrangements of ancient carols.

The concert will be approximately two hours with a brief intermission.

The band, an acoustic instrumental group that plays Celtic, Renaissance, Old-Time and World music, has existed for over 20 years and has five albums: "Friday Nights Favorites", "Morgan's Song", "The Bird Whisperer" and "The Babe of Bethlehem."

Copies of the band's recordings will be available to purchase during intermission and after the performance.

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Roxy Regional Theatre

Price: $20 for adults, $10 for 12 and under

You can get tickets at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931)645-7699 or at the theatre during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday and an hour before show time).

The Snowflake Special Experience

Get your pajamas for a magical day of watching model trains, holiday stories, building train and more at Customs House Museum & Cultural Center's Snowflake Special Experience.

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, 200 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price: $5 for members, $8 for non-members- tickets are for children only.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online, in-store, or by phone at Seasons: The Museum Store at (931) 648-5780 ext. 2039.

Drive-thru Christmas Lights

Take a mile long drive and enjoy over three million lights from the comfort of your own car at Clarksville Speedway this holiday season.

When: Every night until Dec. 30, 2023 5:30- 9 p.m. Sunday- Thursday 5:30- 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 27-30, 2023

Where: Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price: $30 per car load (7 or less) $50 for cargo vans or more than 8 person vehicle $100 for tour bus size

Special admission nights

Every night Military Night: $27 with Military ID

Sunday nights Church night: $25 with church bulletin

Monday nights Working Man and Woman: $25

Tuesday nights City and County Employees for Tennessee and Kentucky: $25 per car with city or county ID

Wednesday nights Senior citizens night: $25 per car with at least one person 65 and older in the car

Thursday nights First Responders: $25 per car for EMS, Police and healthcare professionals

Clarksville Speedway's Christmas Lights Drive-thru is now in its seventh year.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Prepare to be captivated by over one million lights at McGregor Park and Cumberland Walkway as you jump into the Christmas spirit.

When: Every night until Jan. 2, 2024 5- 10 p.m. Sunday- Thursday 5- 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: McGregor Park Riverwalk, 640 N. Riverside Dr.

Price: Free and open to the public

New Year's Eve Party

Montgomery County is hosting its first New Year's Eve event at the Downtown Commons. The family-friendly event will have a 10-piece live band, dance floor, photo booth and more.

“I’m excited about this opportunity for our community to come together right here in Clarksville. When I proposed the idea to our Parks & Recreation Director Sally Burchett, she and her team were eager to offer the New Year's Eve option at Downtown Commons. I hope people will come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price: Free

