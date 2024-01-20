Be ready for a cold evening, with some places hitting below-zero temperatures. What to know

Kentucky is not out of the cold yet, as below-zero temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

There is a wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for parts of Southern Indiana and Kentucky, including Jefferson County and Oldham County. According to the advisory, the wind chills could reach the single and double digits below zero.

Ryan Sharp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Louisville, said there will be places with temperatures in the double digits below zero. He said these temperatures will be felt in the east side of the metro, including Shelbyville and Bullitt County.

Sharp said there will be sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will stay below freezing, including a high temperature in the 20s or 30s in part of Central Kentucky.

The good thing is that there is no more snow in the forecast, Sharp said.

The Metro Snow Team treated its 111 Metro snow routes with a salt-calcium chloride mix, Salvador Melendez, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works & Assets, said. He said the roads they treated "are in good driving condition."

"Our snowfighters have successfully completed a very challenging event and have ceased operations for this event," Melendez said. "However, the Team’s leadership will continue to monitor weather conditions and redeploy the team if necessary to ensure Metro’s roadways remain in safe driving condition."

What is the forecast for Louisville?

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 20 degrees in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3. West wind around 7 mph. In the evening it will be clear, with a low around zero degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. In the evening there will be increasing clouds, with a low around 18 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville winter: What to expect from the weather this weekend