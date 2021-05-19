Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

Katie Camero
·3 min read

The more time the coronavirus has to hop from one person to another, the more opportunities it gets to transform into more dangerous variants that may gain the power to evade COVID-19 vaccines’ defenses.

So far, evidence shows the available shots still offer superb protection against the five “concerning” coronavirus variants spreading in the U.S., but vaccine developers are racing to determine if their shots will require an extra dose or booster shot to prevent future vaccine failure.

Pfizer, the company behind the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., is the latest to provide a clearer update on that front.

CEO Albert Bourla revealed during an Axios COVID-19 livestream on Tuesday that data “[supports] the notion that likely there will be a need for a booster somewhere between 8 and 12 months.” The vaccine currently requires two doses for maximum protection.

“But that remains to be seen,” he added. Clinical trials are still underway, meaning available data are mostly preliminary. With time, experts will know of a clearer estimate for booster shots “with higher scientific certainty.”

Just two months ago, Bourla speculated a third dose will “likely” be needed “somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there would be an annual revaccination.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden, agrees with Bourla, yet federal health officials have not officially recommended booster vaccines, citing a lack of scientific data.

“I believe [a booster shot] likely will be [needed] within a year,” Fauci said during the Axios livestream. “We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months and likely considerably more.”

In April, Pfizer officials announced that its vaccine offers 91.3% protection against COVID-19 for at least six months. That’s just as long as researchers have been studying the vaccine’s effectiveness in a late-stage trial, meaning the vaccine may last longer than that.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company will make a third booster vaccine available to Americans by the fall, McClatchy News reported.

Moderna announced in March that it had begun giving clinical trial participants a modified version of its original COVID-19 vaccine designed to protect against the variant that emerged in South Africa, which was shown to lower antibody levels by sixfold in the laboratory. The move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

The reality for COVID-19 vaccines will likely mirror that of flu shots, which require annual vaccinations that are updated by scientists each year depending on which strain of the influenza virus is circulating.

It still remains unclear how long protection from coronavirus vaccines and natural infection lasts.

Third doses of coronavirus vaccines may also prevent breakthrough infections, which is when people get infected two weeks or more after their final vaccine dose. Experts say these cases should be expected, as no vaccine is 100% protective against infection.

As of May 10, about 1,350 people out of more than 115 million who had been fully vaccinated in the U.S. have been hospitalized or died (223) from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 150 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Americans’ arms as of May 19. More than 125 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 38% of the population.

Is it really safe to ditch masks if fully vaccinated? Experts split on new CDC guidance

Kids between 12 and 15 years old can now receive Pfizer COVID vaccine, FDA announces

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

Recommended Stories

  • Biden takes the wheel of new F150 electric truck

    President Joe Biden is back behind the wheel and bolting down the track. The self-described "car guy" takes a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center. (May 18)

  • Yellen Pitches Infrastructure Plans and Tax Hikes to Chamber of Commerce

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday attempted to drum up support among business owners for President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure investments and tax increases. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, Yellen argued that the Biden proposals would benefit American companies and make them more competitive internationally. “We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness,” Yellen said. “We hope that business leaders will see it this way and support the jobs plan.” Biden has proposed spending upwards of $2.3 trillion on a wide variety of projects, ranging from standard items like highways and bridges to more wide-ranging issues such as job training, eldercare and green energy. To help pay for those investments, Biden has also proposed a package of tax hikes, including an increase of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and a new minimum tax on foreign earnings, as well as a crackdown on tax cheats by the IRS. In her pitch, Yellen asked businesses to contribute more to government spending than they have in recent years. “With corporate taxes at a historical low of one percent of GDP, we believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share: we propose simply to return the corporate tax toward historical norms,” she said. Yellen also spoke about the lack of power of workers in the U.S. and the effect that has had on economic inequality. “Workers, particularly lower-wage earners, have seen wage growth stagnate over several decades, despite overall rising productivity and national income,” she said. “There are several contributors to this troubling trend, but one important factor is an erosion in labor’s bargaining power.” A chilly response: While expressing support for new investment in infrastructure, Suzanne Clark, who leads the chamber, said the organization opposes raising taxes to pay for it. “The data and the evidence are clear: the proposed tax increases would greatly disadvantage U.S. businesses and harm American workers, and now is certainly not the time to erect new barriers to economic recovery,” Clark said in a statement. “The administration is right to champion infrastructure, and we want to be there with them to do that, but there are other ways to finance it.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Biden releases his 2020 income tax returns

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden released copies of their joint 2020 federal income tax return on Monday as millions of people across the country faced a filing deadline. The first couple reported a gross income of $607,336 last year and paid $157,414 in federal income taxes, which was an effective federal income tax rate of 25.9%.

  • House GOP Israel caucus defends Israel's rights

    Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY and members of the House Republican Israel Caucus on Wednesday condemned Hamas and said Israel has the right to defend itself. (May 19)

  • Israel tests Biden's influence — and progressives' patience

    Analysis: President Joe Biden has slowly increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move toward a cease-fire. It's not enough for the left.

  • Police recruiting suffers as morale hits new lows

    Police departments across the country are struggling to attract applicants after a year of racial justice protests against police use of excessive force and calls for police reform dampened morale within the profession.Why it matters: Recruiting deficits add strain to existing forces and could increase costs through overtime or employee burnout, per the International Association of Chiefs of Police. And if Americans want better police forces, city officials say, this isn't the way to get them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe trend comes as activists in some cities suggest there could be another "long, hot summer" of unrest in the name of ending police brutality and racial inequity.By the numbers:Charlotte: Applications were down 26% during the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson Rob Tufano tells Axios.Des Moines: The police department got about 300 applicants last month for its newest class of recruits, roughly 50% fewer than a year ago, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the DMPD.Northwest Arkansas: One recent group who passed initial testing for the Fayetteville Police Department had only 10 applicants qualify for interviews compared to what is typically about 40, due to a smaller applicant pool, according to the department's public information officer Sgt. Anthony Murphy.It's not just an issue of getting new talent in the door, but of keeping existing forces intact. In Minneapolis, the epicenter of calls to defund and dismantle the police in the wake of George Floyd's murder, police morale is at an all-time low. Last year, 105 officers left the department, twice as many as normal, per MPR News.Meanwhile, in Denver, a pandemic-battered budget forced the city to hire 97 fewer officers than expected in 2020. And some of the 81 officers who were injured in last summer's unrest still have not returned to full duty.What they're saying: "Too many people have thrown the police under the bus. The police in Minnesota, many are very demoralized because of the lack of appreciation for the work that they do," said state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Yes, but: Not all communities have fared poorly. Amid calls to defund the police, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who was police chief for Florida's third-largest city from 2009 to 2015, wouldn't touch the police budget.A Bloomberg report on police budget spending in American cities since Floyd's death shows that Tampa had the largest police budget increase among all 50 cities in the study."We're one of the safest cities in the U.S. for our size, and that's because our police department and our community work hand-in-hand to make their neighborhoods safe," Castor told Axios.Of note: Data show that higher police spending doesn't necessarily equal less crime. And violent crime is up in almost every big city during the COVID pandemic, including Tampa. What's next: Law enforcement agencies are looking for ways to entice people to join their ranks.In Des Moines, the Polk County sheriff's office has discussed sign-on bonuses but has not formalized any proposals, which would need approval from county supervisors, Lt. Ryan Evans told Axios.The bottom line: "We have to find a way to hold police departments accountable, to hold them to a high standard of integrity and professionalism without demeaning them and without going to war with words," Major Mike Campagna, who retired this spring after nearly three decades with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, tells Axios. Campagna says the harder it gets to recruit officers, the worse off the community could be for it. "When you begin appealing only to people who need a job or people who are only looking for money, you're seeking the wrong people," he says.This story includes reporting by Axios Charlotte's Michael Graff and Katie Peralta Soloff, Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez, Axios Des Moines' Jason Clayworth, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman, Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery, and Axios Twin Cities' Nick Halter and Torey Van Oot.Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered police changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tennessee becomes second state to pass bill limiting medical care for trans minors

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a bill into law Tuesday that includes an amendment to keep health care providers from prescribing hormone treatment for transgender minors who haven't yet hit puberty, according to the state's General Assembly.Why it matters: Tennessee is now the second state to pass legislation that aims to restrict transition-related or gender-affirming care for trans minors, as a record number of state bills targeting trans youth have been introduced across the U.S. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In Arkansas, the only state to totally bar gender-affirming care for trans children — which can include hormones and puberty blockers — Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) unsuccessfully vetoed the bill.He told Axios he saw it as "the most extreme law in the country." The Arkansas bill bans hormone treatments, surgery and puberty blockers.Yes, but: The key difference between the bill in Tennessee and Arkansas is that no prepubertal minors receive hormone therapy for gender dysphoria, Chase Strangio, ACLU deputy director for transgender justice, told Axios. "It unnecessarily codifies the standards of care but does not strip anyone of care," he said of the Tennessee bill. What they're saying: "I think that all of these efforts are counter to the stance of the entire public health community and the needs that we know transgender children have if we want to give them the same opportunities to thrive," Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson for the National Women's Law Center, said.Where it stands: More than 100 bills targeting trans people — with roughly 90 measures focused on trans minors — have been brought by predominately Republican state lawmakers this year, per ACLU data. At least nine bills focused on health care have failed so far, with the latest failing to move forward in Alabama's legislature on Monday.Go deeper: Doctors fear next steps if states ban care for trans youthEditor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the ACLU. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lawmakers frustrated over White House's ‘total lack’ of urgency in helping Afghan interpreters

    Afghans who aided U.S. troops are in danger of being hunted down by the Taliban.

  • All About Emma Stone's French-Inspired Hair and 'Wicked' Glam at the Cruella Premiere

    Find out how to get Emma Stone's textured, tousled waves straight from her hair pro

  • Oxford Biomedica lifts outlook as AstraZeneca ramps up vaccine output

    Shares of the cell therapy firm, which has an agreement to mass-produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, rose 6.2% in early trading. Oxford Biomedica raised its forecast for cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca by end-2021 to more than 100 million pounds ($141.82 million) from more than 50 million pounds earlier. Liberum analysts said the increased supply deal was a "huge endorsement" of Oxford Biomedica's capabilities, and that a further extension from AstraZeneca feels "increasingly likely".

  • GOP Rep. Katko asks colleagues to put politics aside and vote for Jan. 6 commission

    Speaking on the House floor, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., appealed to his colleagues to set aside politics and vote in favor of legislation that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Katko, who helped craft the bill, cited the names of Capitol police officers who were killed and injured in the attack, and wanted them and their families to know that in voting for the legislation “we are doing it for them.”

  • Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries after electrical problem

    Boeing confirmed Wednesday that it resumed deliveries of the 737 MAX after garnering regulatory approval for a fix to an electrical problem that had grounded more than 100 planes.

  • Apple and Google totally control what you do on your smartphones. We need fair rules.

    Their stranglehold on the app market and smartphones means customers are losing money and choices. We must make sure third-party apps can compete.

  • Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods part of Ryder Cup

    Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to play a role with the U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall. Stricker, who will captain the American squad in his home state of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that he has talked with Woods about being a vice captain. Woods is continuing his recovery from serious leg and ankle injuries suffered in a single-car crash near Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Bill Gates has transferred $3bn in shares to estranged wife since announcing divorce

    Bill Gates’ most recent wealth transfer comes from John Deere landscaping shares

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Delino DeShields makes case for being in MLB. It just may not be with Texas Rangers.

    The outfielder his hitting .412 with two home runs early this season for Triple A Round Rock, and other teams have taken note.

  • Teens in hijabs called ‘terrorists’ by Tennessee man, feds say. Now he faces prison

    The girls’ father was reportedly attacked with a knife after he tried to defend them.