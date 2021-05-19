Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

Katie Camero
·3 min read

The more time the coronavirus has to hop from one person to another, the more opportunities it gets to transform into more dangerous variants that may gain the power to evade COVID-19 vaccines’ defenses.

So far, evidence shows the available shots still offer superb protection against the five “concerning” coronavirus variants spreading in the U.S., but vaccine developers are racing to determine if their shots will require an extra dose or booster shot to prevent future vaccine failure.

Pfizer, the company behind the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., is the latest to provide a clearer update on that front.

CEO Albert Bourla revealed during an Axios COVID-19 livestream on Tuesday that data “[supports] the notion that likely there will be a need for a booster somewhere between 8 and 12 months.” The vaccine currently requires two doses for maximum protection.

“But that remains to be seen,” he added. Clinical trials are still underway, meaning available data are mostly preliminary. With time, experts will know of a clearer estimate for booster shots “with higher scientific certainty.”

Just two months ago, Bourla speculated a third dose will “likely” be needed “somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there would be an annual revaccination.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden, agrees with Bourla, yet federal health officials have not officially recommended booster vaccines, citing a lack of scientific data.

“I believe [a booster shot] likely will be [needed] within a year,” Fauci said during the Axios livestream. “We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months and likely considerably more.”

In April, Pfizer officials announced that its vaccine offers 91.3% protection against COVID-19 for at least six months. That’s just as long as researchers have been studying the vaccine’s effectiveness in a late-stage trial, meaning the vaccine may last longer than that.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company will make a third booster vaccine available to Americans by the fall, McClatchy News reported.

Moderna announced in March that it had begun giving clinical trial participants a modified version of its original COVID-19 vaccine designed to protect against the variant that emerged in South Africa, which was shown to lower antibody levels by sixfold in the laboratory. The move was “out of an abundance of caution.”

The reality for COVID-19 vaccines will likely mirror that of flu shots, which require annual vaccinations that are updated by scientists each year depending on which strain of the influenza virus is circulating.

It still remains unclear how long protection from coronavirus vaccines and natural infection lasts.

Third doses of coronavirus vaccines may also prevent breakthrough infections, which is when people get infected two weeks or more after their final vaccine dose. Experts say these cases should be expected, as no vaccine is 100% protective against infection.

As of May 10, about 1,350 people out of more than 115 million who had been fully vaccinated in the U.S. have been hospitalized or died (223) from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 150 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Americans’ arms as of May 19. More than 125 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 38% of the population.

Is it really safe to ditch masks if fully vaccinated? Experts split on new CDC guidance

Kids between 12 and 15 years old can now receive Pfizer COVID vaccine, FDA announces

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton Opted For a 1930s Silhouette During Her Latest Appearance

    Duchess of daydresses.

  • How long am I protected? When will I need a booster?

    I am wondering how long am I protected for? Will there be a booster shot? And when will I need to get it?

  • 96 Percent of People Who Get the Pfizer Vaccine Have This In Common

    Now that vaccine rates have started to slow in the U.S., you might have a better chance at choosing exactly which vaccine you want to get by setting up your appointment at a specific location. Fortunately, experts say that all three of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective, and multiple studies have confirmed this. However, a new discovery may make Pfizer's vaccine look even more promising: Research has found that 96 percent of people who get the Pfizer vaccine develop COVID antibodies after just one dose.RELATED: Pfizer's Vaccine Protects You for at Least This Long, Study Finds.Researchers from University College London and the National Health Service (NHS) analyzed the antibody response of more than 8,500 people from England and Wales who received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine and did not have antibodies before their shot. They published the preliminary results for their study on May 14.According to their findings, 96.42 percent of those who received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine developed antibodies 28 to 34 days after just their first dose. "A single dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine leads to high antibody levels in people that have not previously had COVID-19," the researchers explain.Antibodies also developed faster in participants who received the Pfizer vaccine, but by four weeks after the first vaccine dose, the antibody rates were equivalent for both shots."Over nine out of 10 adults in the UK who had either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine produced antibodies against the virus within a month of their first shot," study lead author Maddie Shrotri said in a statement. "How well these vaccines work is remarkable, especially given the speed at which they've been developed. It's a real feat of science in the face of the most devastating pandemic in a century." RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Antibody levels following the first dose of either vaccine were not as high in some recipients, however. For instance, the researchers say they "found evidence that antibody levels were lower with increasing age following the first dose of vaccine." And people with various long-term health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and those on immunosuppressive therapies also experienced lower antibody levels following the first dose."These observed differences in antibody levels highlight the importance of ongoing public health preventative measures such as social distancing for adults who have only had one dose of vaccine, particularly those who are older and more clinically vulnerable," the researchers state in the study.The conclusion, then, is not that there isn't a clear need for the second dose of these vaccines. The researchers reported that an even higher number of people—99.08 percent—developed antibodies within seven to 14 days after receiving their second shot of either vaccine. The study also found that high antibody levels were "observed for nearly all individuals" after the second dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, including those with long-term health conditions. According to the researchers, this reinforces the "importance of full coverage of this second dose for the population."RELATED: The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows.

  • Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpaces Industry YTD: Here's Why

    Boyd Gaming (BYD) is gaining from initiatives to strengthen current operations, growth through capital investment and other strategic measures.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell To New Lows?

    The stock made an attempt to settle below $550.

  • Here's Where You Can Buy a Vaccine Card Holder

    Don't just crumple your card up inside your wallet.

  • Biden vows to win on green energy — but China leads in key area

    China leads the U.S. in mining and production of the raw materials that are the building blocks of the green energy industry.

  • Migrant influx, Israel-Hamas conflict and JR’s artwork: World in Photos, May 19

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

  • Slavery, Rijksmuseum, review: a brave reckoning with history – if far behind Britain

    Hanging from the ceiling at the Rijksmuseum, like a beautiful chandelier, are hundreds of sparkling blue glass beads. They’re thought to have been used as currency by people enslaved by the Dutch on the Caribbean island of Sint Eustatius. Local legend has it that the beads were thrown into the sea when, after a series of mass escapes, the slaves won their freedom. Today, when those same beads re-emerge from the waves, some see them as precious trophies. This deep-blue painted room is part of Slavery, an extraordinary new exhibition launched this week at the Rijksmuseum, which delves for the first time into this aspect of Dutch history. Through artefacts, church records, letters, paintings, maps, oral history and songs, it tells the stories of 10 people whose lives were involved in slavery – as slave holders, enslaved people and freedom fighters. The blue room, for instance, is a testament to a woman called Lohkay, who had a breast amputated as punishment for trying to flee. Her story is said to have inspired mass escapes in Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba in the Dutch Caribbean; these were known as marronages, and they led to plantation owners petitioning the Dutch government for an end to slavery, long before it was outlawed in 1863. (They didn’t have a moral objection; they wanted government compensation for the loss of their labour force.) In a series of vividly-painted rooms, the exhibition also tells the stories of João, Wally, Oopjen, Paulus, Van Bengalen, Surapati, Sapali, Tula and Dirk. Some are familiar from works of art – the wealthy Amsterdammer Oopjen Coppit is pictured in wedding portraits by Rembrandt – while others come from tales pieced together from Brazil, Suriname, the Caribbean, South Africa and Asia. It's a tall order, digging up this level of detail, because the history of the Dutch “Golden Age” was written by the powerful: enslaved people typically only appear in lists of possessions or ships’ cargo, criminal judgements, and at the corners of paintings. So the Rijksmuseum has also used oral histories, songs and traditions, treating these sources as equally reliable as church records and legal documents. Although the Rijksmuseum makes a compelling case that it is telling these people’s “true” stories, in some senses they are metaphorical, because we can never know. Nevertheless, the exhibition is surprisingly convincing throughout, because the curators don’t overstate their factual knowledge. Instead, a set of stocks, a branding iron, or the sounds of a song of protest punch home the realities of slavery.

  • 7 rural counties in Oregon that voted for Trump have voted to secede from the blue state and join Idaho

    "Idaho respects traditional morality and justice, and it doesn't get in the way of rural livelihoods," a group pushing the ballot measures says.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michael Cohen said he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in the New York investigation into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself."

  • Kawhi Leonard thinks Clippers can win title if they put their minds to it

    Kawhi Leonard says the Clippers must have the right mental approach in order to win their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan raises Benghazi, slams GOP for opposing bipartisan Capitol riot commission

    Thirty-five Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting Wednesday to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, but 175 House Republicans voted no. Right before the vote, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) thanked his Republican colleagues who supported the commission and slammed the rest. "Benghazi, you guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars — we have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship!?" Ryan shouted, throwing up his hands. "What else has to happen in this country?" He called GOP opposition to the commission "a slap in the face to every rank-and-file cop in the United States," adding: "We need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain't one of 'em." Wow Tim Ryan has had enough pic.twitter.com/xAvjLikr6H — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021 The commissions fate now lies in the Senate, where 10 Republicans have to vote yes — a prospect dimmed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) coming out against the new panel earlier Wednesday. He called the legislation "slanted and unbalanced" and said another investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection would be superfluous. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused McConnell and other Republicans of kowtowing to former President Donald Trump, whose actions would be scrutinized by the commission. The 10-member commission would be split evenly between Democratic and GOP appointees, the commissioners would have equal subpoena power, and there would be no predetermined findings or conclusions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held up a lettter from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during the debate, saying he had requested those three parameters in writing. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) to negotiate the commission's parameters, and he did. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who voted for the commission, explained afterward he had done so because Democrats "basically gave us what we wanted." Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) underscored the bipartisanship of the commission and said Republicans voting against the commission are afraid of Trump. McConnell and McCarthy's attempts to sink the commission "are the latest evidence of the party's continued loyalty to Trump," The Washington Post suggests, "and the fear among its leaders that crossing him will imperil their positions and the GOP's efforts to win back both houses of Congress next year." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtKidney donor and recipient meet after a chance encounter onlineMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • OnPolitics: The stakes get more serious for Trump

    Trump faces criminal investigations on two major fronts — in New York and in Georgia.

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."

  • Capitol Police distances itself from an unofficial statement from officers expressing 'profound disappointment' in GOP leaders' refusal to support January 6 commission

    The unofficial statement said officers had physical and mental trauma and that it's "inconceivable" for lawmakers to"downplay" the insurrection.